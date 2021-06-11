Teenager stable after being shot multiple times in Mobeni Heights

Durban: A teenage boy is in a stable condition in hospital after he was shot multiple times outside his home in Mobeni Heights, Chatsworth, earlier this week.

The 16-year-old who is a Grade 10 pupil at Southlands Secondary School in Chatsworth sustained a gunshot wound to his back, his leg, and on both his hands.

He was taken to hospital by his family.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: "It is alleged that the victim was with his friends when an unknown man who was driving a red vehicle opened fire on him, wounding the victim. The motive for the attack is unknown."