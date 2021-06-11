Teenager stable after being shot multiple times in Mobeni Heights
Share this article:
Nikita Chinniah
Durban: A teenage boy is in a stable condition in hospital after he was shot multiple times outside his home in Mobeni Heights, Chatsworth, earlier this week.
The 16-year-old who is a Grade 10 pupil at Southlands Secondary School in Chatsworth sustained a gunshot wound to his back, his leg, and on both his hands.
He was taken to hospital by his family.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: "It is alleged that the victim was with his friends when an unknown man who was driving a red vehicle opened fire on him, wounding the victim. The motive for the attack is unknown."
Mbele said a case of attempted murder was opened at Bayview police station for investigation.
Devan Pillay, the chairperson of the Mobeni Heights Civic Association, said that they are saddened by the incident.
“I have been in contact with the family and they are traumatised. This matter is concerning because a young man could have lost his life. I pray that he recovers soon. The community is still in shock that a drive-by shooting occurred in our neighbourhood.”
The teenager’s family declined to comment.
The Post