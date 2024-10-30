The cultural significance of Deepavali in modern times

GURU KRIBA VAYAPURI DEEPAVALI or Diwali is the grand festival of lights, sounds and the kaleidoscopic burst of colours. It is a Hindu festival that may find its origins in religious folklore but which has evolved to be a cultural celebration of immense magnitude not only on the Indian subcontinent, but in many countries.

What has made this festival withstand the test of time? The answer to this lies in Deepavali's spectacular spiritual symbolism, a symbolism inherent in the following description of the festival: In the darkest hours of an individual, a family, a nation, in fact, in the darkest hours of humanity, the twinkling Deepavali clay lamps have, and forever will, remind and reassure us of the ultimate triumph of light over darkness, the forces of good over evil, faith over fear and the triumph of love and understanding over hate and prejudice. The festival commences two days prior to the Amavasya night (dark or no moon night) when Lord Dhanwantri is worshipped.

Lord Dhanwantri is regarded as the remover of all ailments, sickness and disease. Brightly coloured and creative kolams/rangolis are drawn with flour at the entrances of the homes. On Diwali day, Hindus have a special bath after anointing three oils (sesame seed oil or thill, mustard oil and coconut oil) on their body. New traditional clothes are worn and special prayers to Mahalutchmee and Narayana are performed.

The prayer on Deepavali day to Mother Lutchmee is for her wealth creating energies, not only material abundance, but the wealth of character, intellectual wealth and marital bliss, etc. People also pray to Lord Mahavishnu's manifestations as Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, etc, for His energies of protection, sustenance, happiness and the eradication of negative character traits. Lord Shree Hanuman's energies are invoked for victory, steadfast faith, protection, warding off evil and the power to treat adversity and prosperity with equanimity.

Various sweetmeats and other sumptuous Indian delicacies are prepared, offered to Divinity and then enjoyed at a family feast. Visiting friends and relatives and exchanging sweetmeats are intrinsic to the celebration. An important feature of Deepavali is the sharing of happiness by feeding the underprivileged. Many temples and religious organisations embark on food hamper distribution drives in their attempts at alleviating poverty. With evils like wars, drug abuse, human trafficking, violence, crime, strife and poverty that abound everywhere, it is important to realise that this festival of lights can remove all darkness if each person allows his true inner light to radiate from within to flood the world with noble attributes that will bring spiritual upliftment to all of mankind.