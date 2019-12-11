The Hindu Unity Movement, a political voice for Hindus









Jayraj Bachu DURBAN - A former ward councillor has realised his dream of starting his own political party. Although it took 20 years to materialise, Parlock resident Jayraj Bachu is now the national leader of the recently registered Hindu Unity Movement. He said he and the party’s national chairperson, Ram Maharaj, were overjoyed when the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) conveyed the news that the party was registered with the commission. Maharaj is his long-time friend and the president of the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha. “For years, we have discussed forming our own party that would cater to the needs of the Hindu community. Other religious groupings, like Christians and Muslims, have their own parties, but this community had no one to speak up until now,” said Bachu, 68.

“There are religious and cultural organisations that work to protect and educate the Hindu community. However, they work from outside government and try to get in. We needed someone inside to work their way out.”

Last April, Bachu, a grandfather of eight, made an application to the IEC and was recently informed the party was registered.

The former ANC ward councillor said that since his 20s he had been passionate about politics.

“I’ve always been attracted to politics and making a difference. When I was younger, I latched on to Amichand Rajbani’s while he was still at the National People’s Party. He taught me how to play the game of politics.

"He used to say the power lies at a grassroots level, and he taught me how to get things done. This included mobilising people and helping the community.”

In the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections, Bachu said they would focus on issues affecting the Hindu community. This includes reintroducing Indian languages at schools.

“We believe Indian languages have been sidelined and it can only be addressed at government level. If you are working on it as an organisation from the outside, it’s like shouting to a wall. But if you are inside government, and speaking from there, change can happen.”

He continued: “The Hindi and Tamil languages are becoming extinct. The younger generation does not know how to speak or understand the languages.

"Organisations have started classes to keep the languages alive, but nowa-days people are busy with work and other activities that they don’t see the importance of attending theseclasses.”

Another priority was getting Diwali recognised.

“For holidays like Christmas and Easter, we are given the day off, but for Diwali, Hindus need to apply for leave. It is unfair.

"We need Diwali to be made a paid holiday for Hindus. Even schools have to call the Department of Education and request permission for the day off. It’s unacceptable. We cannot be sidelined.”

