The importance of early detection: Cancer does not mean it is the end

ALMOST three months ago, when Nisha Hansrajh was diagnosed with breast cancer, she took comfort and strength from her doctor's words that she “will be fine”. Hansrajh, 49, of Benoni in Johannesburg, said she was diagnosed with Stage 2 HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) positive breast cancer on July 24.

In early July she felt a lump in her left-side breast and decided to have it checked. “It was four days before I could celebrate my 49th birthday when my doctor gave me the results. At that moment I felt as if my whole world had shattered. I have always been the pillar of my family and for someone who rarely visits a doctor, to be told I had Stage 2 cancer was a shock. “However, I have the most amazing doctor, who has held my hand every step of the way. After informing me, she held my hand and re-assured me that ‘I will be fine’. She told me I am strong and brave enough to fight this battle. I knew I had to be strong to get through this for the sake of my family.”

Hansrajh, a senior bookkeeper, said she was undergoing chemotherapy. “In the first four months, I have to undergo chemotherapy every three weeks. I will thereafter have to undergo weekly treatment for 12 weeks and then 17 treatments at an interval of every three weeks. “Since chemotherapy started, it has been difficult and the after-effects take a toll on your physical and mental well-being. I cannot have a decent meal, and anything I drink or eat leaves a terrible taste. Fruit is the only thing I can have,” she said.

The married mother of two said having a strong support structure helped her. “It is still a long road to recovery but with the help and support of my wonderful family, I get through it day by day. I also have a friend, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and she has guided me through all my treatments.” Hansrajh added it was important to create cancer awareness.