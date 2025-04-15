The life and legacy of Sam Ramsamy: championing non-racial sport in South Africa

AS A YOUNG boy, Sambasivan “Sam” Ramsamy’s dream was to become a great sportsman as he excelled in football, swimming and athletics. However, due to an injury the 87-year-old, of uMhlanga, who was unable to fulfill that dream, decided he would fight for others to live out theirs.

This led him to fight against discrimination within sports during apartheid in a bid to give black South Africans opportunities, including being able to participate in the Olympics Games. Ramsamy at six-years-old, with his maternal aunt and uncle. Childhood Ramsamy, who is the eldest of five children, was born and lived in a municipal-compound known as the Magazine Barracks in Durban on January 27, 1938. His paternal and maternal grandparents, who hailed from a village in India, arrived in South Africa in the 1900s.

Ramsamy said after serving their time as indentured labourers, they worked for the municipality and lived in the barracks with their families. “I was born in the barracks. The barracks was initially made up of wood-and-tin homes, which were only one room. However, each family had a separate kitchen structure, opposite their room. The toilets and showers were communal. There was no running water or electricity in the rooms. The residents used paraffin lanterns and boiled water on a fire. “However, later on the municipality built brick buildings, which my grandparents, who worked as supervisors for the municipality, were given. Not everyone got a new brick structure. My grandparents’ home also had running water in terms of a sink that was put in the home and electricity."

At age five his mother passed away. “My sister was 10-months-old at the time. After our mother’s passing, our grandparents took care of us. A few years later, my father remarried and they had my three other siblings. We were a happy and united family. “We also had a lot of fun growing up in the barracks. We were lucky it was communal. Everyone gathered outside their homes and chatted for hours. We had many open spaces where we played football and cricket using a tennis ball. I fell in love with playing sports at a young age. We also played other games such as marbles and ghuli-ghanda. We played barefoot as many of us did not own a single pair of shoes."

Due to the Group Areas Act, the residents of the barracks were moved to Chatsworth between 1964 and 1965. However, Ramsamy and his family moved to Springtown, now known as Asherville. The barracks, which was built in 1880, was later demolished. In commemoration of 60 years since the relocation of residents, Ramsamy and other contributors recently compiled a brochure, sharing the rich history of the barracks. Ramsamy in Grade 3 (Standard 1) at Depot Road School. He is seated third from the right in the front row. Education Ramsamy attended “infant school” in the barracks.

“Community members, who had a little more knowledge, gave lessons from their rooms. During the day, they turned their rooms into classrooms. We used to sit cross-legged on the floor and learn our alphabets. There were also Tamil classes held in homes in the evening. The teachers were ordinary workers but they had a sound knowledge of the language, culture and traditions.” Ramsamy said he attended classes 1 and 2 in a hall within the barracks. “There was a long bench, which we sat on. In front of us was another bench, which was used as our desks. There were qualified teachers who taught us. We had the classes in the hall because the only school in the area, Depot Road School, which was situated at the entrance of the barracks, only started from Standard 1 (now Grade 3). I thereafter attended the school and completed Standard 6 (Grade 8).

“I was a fairly good scholar, and finished in the top 3. I excelled in sport and was part of the school’s football and athletics teams. I played for the Sunrise football team, which comprised players from the barracks. In addition, I loved swimming. My friends and I used to walk from the barracks to the beach. It was not far. While still in high school, I volunteered with the Durban Indian Surf Lifesaving Club and later became a member." Ramsamy completed matric at Sastri College in 1956 and thereafter obtained his Natal Teachers' Diploma at the Springfield Teachers' Training College. “While I had good marks, my father could not afford to pay my fees to study medicine or law. We were relatively poor, so I went into teaching. But I was still determined to make myself a success.'

He played for the Sunrise Football Team in the Magazine Barracks. He is standing second from the left in the back row. Career Ramsamy started his first teaching job at a primary school near Umzinto on KZN's south coast. “I taught at the school for three years before being relocated to a primary school in Mayville. Due to my sporting prowess, I was appointed the sports master. It gave me an opportunity to empower young children through sport. We competed in many inter-school games and achieved great success. The children were keen to learn.” With the late former president Nelson Mandela. Further studies abroad In 1966, he decided to work abroad and later further his studies.

“I sought a job at a primary school in England and was successful. I was also appointed the head of the school’s sports department. I made this big leap as I wanted to study further. I would not have been able to afford to do so on the salary I earned in South Africa. “After about three years, I accumulated enough money and completed a diploma in physical and health education at what was known as the Carnegie College of Physical Education, which was part of Leeds Beckett University. I thereafter returned to South Africa where I taught physical education at two high schools before being seconded by the education department to be a lecturer at the Springfield Teachers' Training College." Ramsamy joined the Durban Indian Surf Lifesaving Club as a volunteer at age 17. He is kneeling on the right. Political activism Ramsamy said his passion for politics, especially in relation to sport, started while at high school.

“I realised that for people of colour, the ceiling was very low, but for whites the skies were the limit. We couldn’t represent South Africa because it was exclusive to whites. I remember being instrumental in one of the first boycotts during the 10th anniversary of South Africa becoming a republic. It was previously the Union of South Africa. “However, during this time, a post for a lecturer in physical education at college was made available. I applied, but was unsuccessful. I remember the head of department, who was also a friend, was upset as I was his first choice. Following this, he called me into his office. He asked me if I had a passport and I said 'yes'. He said he was going to tell me something but I could not tell anyone until he died. He told me I did not get the position as the police were investigating me as one of the people responsible for all the boycotts during the celebrations. “I had to quickly fabricate an excuse. I said I was upset that I did not get the job and it would be best if I go back to England where I could have better opportunities. I immediately put in my resignation. While in England I taught at schools, but my political involvement intensified."

Ramsamy also served as a UN adviser. With his wife, Helga. Olympics Ramsamy said while in the UK, he joined the South African Non-Racial Olympic Committee (Sanroc) and would later become the chairperson in 1976 until 1990. “I kept thinking how I could isolate South Africa from international sport as it was the only way to show white-South Africans that everyone should be able to participate. Sanroc played a major role in South Africa being excluded from the Olympic Games in 1966, and from the entire Olympic movement in 1970. After the committee was closed down in South Africa, the founder went into exile in the UK where he reopened it. I joined him."

Ramsamy said on his return to South Africa in the early 1990s, he continued in his strides to remove the colour ban on sports. “It was also during this time that the late former president Nelson Mandela was released from prison. I worked closely with the ANC. My father was a member of the Congress of Trade Unions and they had association with the ANC. “I remember there were meetings between some white sports administrators and politicians together with the ANC members, who were largely in exile. I got involved as I was in charge of the sports boycotts. They said now we have to look for ways and means to tell the white people we are not against them, but instead the policy that they only benefited from. We wanted everyone to benefit."

Ramsamy said they approached the International Olympic Committee (IOC)to see whether they could get South Africa back into the games before it became a democracy. “We also wanted to make a statement on equality. We formed the Interim National Olympics Committee of South Africa, of which I later became the president. “With the blessing of the white government, the ANC and IFP, I led the first non-racial South African team to the Olympic Games in Barcelona in 1992. I was elated as it wasn’t an easy journey. I still recall Mandela was invited to the games. He was seated with the heads of states."

Ramsamy said he was later elected as one of 105 board members of the IOC where he served until his retirement at age 80. He is currently an honorary member and can attend the Olympic Games. In addition, Ramsamy wrote two books - Apartheid the Real Hurdle: Sport in South Africa and the International Boycott and Reflections on a Life in Sport./////// Ramsamy featured in THE POST in 1971. Accolades/achievements Over the years, Ramsamy was appointed as the vice president of the International Swimming Federation, World Aquatics. He is also the founding president of Swimming South Africa.

In addition, he was awarded the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association of National Olympic Committees and the Order of Ikhamanga in silver. The Order of Ikhamanga was awarded to him by former President Jacob Zuma for his excellent contribution to the building of non-racial sport during apartheid and contributing to the sporting development in a democratic South Africa. Retirement Ramsamy said he now enjoyed his days with his wife, Helga, taking brisk walks or swimming.

“I also enjoy travelling and often attend meetings as the chairperson of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa Ethics Commission. As a senior, I advise them when needed.” Words of inspiration Ramsamy encouraged the youth to get involved in sports.