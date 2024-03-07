The ‘Mother Teresa’ of stray dogs

YOGIN DEVAN A meal of stale dhal and rice is what Kanamma, Nesan, Beta, Chandra, Tara and Sunder have eaten all their lives. They know no other food.

Without a shadow of doubt, a morsel of meat or a bone would never have touched the mouths of these stray dogs that roam the streets of Chennai in India. India has the world’s highest population of stray dogs and the largest number of deaths from rabies. The street dog population is reckoned to be as high as 70 million - and they present a variety of health and safety challenges. The World Health Organization estimates that there are more than 200 million stray dogs worldwide and that every year, 55 000 people die from rabies. A nip on the ankle by a stray dog can result in a life and death situation.

By comparison, more than four million cats and dogs are homeless in South Africa. This number represents 22% of all pets in the country, according to the latest Mars State of Pet Homelessness Index. The population of street dogs is estimated to be at around 250 000 in Cape Town’s townships alone. Chennai itself is estimated to have about 350 000 street dogs. Thankfully, the stray dog overpopulation crisis in India has earned the attention of humanitarians, animal welfare organisations and businesses. Recently, billionaire industrialist, Ratan Tata, 86, renowned for his compassion towards stray dogs, launched his latest and long-awaited initiative, a state-of-the-art animal hospital in Mumbai. The new 24x7 veterinary hospital will have a dedicated facility for stray dogs.

Last month while on holiday in India, I visited an animal rescue non-profit organisation called Voice of Animals Trust in the Chennai neighbourhood of Porur. The shelter was founded by Geetha Narayanan, a director of engineering and electrical companies. She said from a young age, she was taught by her deeply religious father to love all animals and to daily perform the five essential activities that were obligatory on Hindus to attain peace, spiritual wealth and happiness in a way that is good for all. Brahma Yajna is the study of scriptures; Deva Yajna is daily worship; Pitr Yajna refers to the sacred duty towards honouring parents; Bhuta Yajna is the feeding of domestic animals and pets; and Manushya Yajna is the feeding of the needy.

“I spent a great amount of time performing Bhuta Yajna and this led to my love for stray dogs and cats for more than 30 years. The well-equpped medical facilities at the Voice of Animals Trust Hospital. “When I attended the Sri Ramakrishna Sarada Vidyalaya Girls Model Higher Secondary School in T Nagar, Chennai, I was also attracted to the teachings of kindness and compassion as enunciated by the Holy Mother Sri Sarada Devi, the wife and spiritual consort of the Hindu mystic Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. “I would take home many stray dogs and cared for them - feeding them food that I had especially cooked and nursing them if they were ill,” said soft-spoken Narayanan.

When her 21-year-old son was killed in an accident in 2010, she went into a state of deep depression. Her spirituality became stronger, and she built a temple dedicated to Sri Sarada Devi in her son’s memory at Nagercoil near Kanyakumari, at India’s southernmost tip. In 2013, she opened the animal shelter for stray dogs and abandoned pets. Neutering and vaccinating stray dogs against rabies is an important part of the work done. She has also started volunteer dog rescue groups who feed street dogs and bring those that are injured back to the shelter for treatment. There are at least 100 stray dogs at her shelter at any given time. “Out on the streets, the stray dogs frequently lead short and brutal lives beset by health problems such as malnutrition, infectious diseases and injuries caused by collisions with vehicles. During the monsoon season, the dogs take refuge from the rain under parked cars - and many are run over when the vehicles move,” said Narayanan.

A modest house that she once occupied in Porur has been turned into a mini animal hospital that provides treatment at minimal rates. There are x-ray facilities and a surgical suite for the Animal Birth Control programme, facilitating sterilisation efforts for street dogs and cats. The adoption of strays is also vigorously promoted. Two vets and three assistants are employed at the shelter. Varadarajan’s husband Rangabashiyan Varadarajan, who has IT and investment management expertise, also assists with the administration of the shelter. The couple is also supported by fellow trustees, Sudip Sengupta and his wife Vani who both hold day jobs as senior hotel executives. Sudip said: “Geetha is doing God’s work on earth. She is such a remarkable woman. During the Covid pandemic, she fed 200 stray dogs daily. She is a gem.”

Dr Sooraj Mohan, a vet at Voice of Animals Trust, said it cost at least four lakhs rupees (about R92 000) each month to care for the 100 stray dogs at the shelter. The facility depends on donations from well-wishers and surplus funds from the hospital. Varadarajan said: “In many western societies, stray dogs are euthanised. But we embrace a no-kill philosophy. “Stray dogs demand our attention and collective action. Through no fault of their own, these animals find themselves being homeless, facing numerous hardships and risks. As responsible members of society, we must protect and care for these creatures.