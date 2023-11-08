The South African Hindu Maha Sabha has commissioned a team of volunteer attorneys to assist the Hindu community, in anticipation of possible racism and anti-Hindu sentiment that usually flares up during Diwali, while police warn of fines up to R3500

RELIGIOUS leaders and animal rights activists have called for tolerance and the responsible use of fireworks ahead of Diwali celebrations this weekend. Ashwin Trikamjee, the President of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS), said in terms of Constitutional principles, Hindus had the right to celebrate, with fireworks. Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday.

“The SAHMS supports the responsible use of fireworks which has been an inherent part of celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. It is important to comply with local municipal by-laws, as well as being mindful of fellow residents and their animals. The Sabha is opposed to big-bangs and it is not clear how this is imported, and there appears to be a problem with regulation and enforcement. The Sabha is being proactive in trying to avoid the racial attacks and conflicts of previous years. The focus will be on cultural tolerance and respect, as well as compliance with municipal by-laws,” he said. Trikamjee said the SAHMS has commissioned a team of attorneys who have volunteered to assist the Hindu community, in anticipation of racism and anti-Hindu sentiment that usually flares up during Diwali. “It is our request that all pet owners exercise caution during this time, take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of your animals. We ask all body corporates to ensure that Hindu residents within your properties are not discriminated against,” said Trikamjee

He added that Diwali is one of the most auspicious and popular of Hindu festivals. “Yet, every year, from certain quarters, it elicits outrage, a lack of understanding and sadly a tirade of hate speech using inter alia social media platforms,” said Trikamjee. Raymond Perrier, director of the Denis Hurley Foundation, said: “At the Denis Hurley Centre we rejoice with our Hindu brothers and sisters who are celebrating Diwali around this time. One of the joys of Durban is that people of different faiths take pleasure in each other’s celebrations. We are confident that as ‘good neighbours’ we are all keen to celebrate in ways that do not disturb those around us and especially older people and pets.” Gugu Sisilana, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, said: “No person may use any fireworks other than the consumer fireworks in any residence except on approved days. These are currently Guy Fawkes and Diwali between sunset and midnight and December 31, from 23:45 until 00:15 the next day. The city is guided by the Nuisances and Public Behaviour By-law as well as the National Control of Explosives/ Fireworks. Anyone found in contravention of these will be fined.

“Make sure that you only buy fireworks from authorised dealers and shops displaying the relevant permits from the South African Police Service (SAPS), ensure the fireworks are sold in sealed packages, as received from the suppliers. No person may allow or permit any child under the age of 16 years to handle or use fireworks, except under the supervision of an adult,” said Sisilana. Colonel Boysie Zungu, Durban Metro Police spokesperson, urged pet owners to ensure their pets safety and said people who discharge fireworks outside of the municipal by-law stipulations can be charged fines of up to R3 500. “If you are found to be discharging fireworks on a public road, it is a R1000 fine. Discharging fireworks in a public space is a R2,500 fine. We appeal to the public to comply with the city by-laws and use fireworks responsibly.”