These are the times you can burst fireworks on Diwali or face hefty fines

Durban: Those who violate the eThekwini Municipality’s by-laws on Diwali could be liable for a fine of R2 500. In a statement, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, a metro police spokesperson, said fireworks could only be set off from sunset to midnight on Diwali on Thursday.

He said pet owners must ensure their animals are fitted with collars that have an identification tag with a home address and telephone number, and he urged residents to report any nuisances and to ensure they obtained reference numbers. According to the city’s by-laws: - Low-hazard fireworks such as fountains, lawn lights and sparklers can be lit in private homes.

- Fireworks such as air bombs, supersonic bangs, sound shells, fountain whistles and screeches are prohibited. - Children under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult when setting off fireworks. - Fireworks should not be set off near hospitals, clinics, old age/nursing homes and petrol stations.

- No person shall set off fireworks on any public road, and at any residence, or private dwelling without the knowledge and consent of the occupant or owner of the property. - It is unlawful to point or direct fireworks at a person, animal, building or motor vehicle. - No person shall light or set off fireworks in any place where animals are kept, or cause stress to or endanger the life of any animal.