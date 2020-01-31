Third person arrested in KZN for 'fake' matric certificates this week









Picture: Pixabay Durban - A 34-year-old man who allegedly produced fake matric certificates appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court this week. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police pounced on the suspect on Wednesday evening, after receiving information that he was operating from his Kwalubisi home in Pongola. "Police seized fraudulent PSIRA certificates; matric certificates and certificates for tertiary institutions. "Police also seized laptops and scanner that was used to produce these certificates which were found in his possession." Mbele said the man was immediately arrested and charged with fraud and forgery.

He was remanded in custody until February 7 for a formal bail application.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest and encouraged investigators to ensure that the suspect faces the full might of law.

Earlier this week two women were arrested by Mtunzini SAPS after they allegedly submitted fraudulent matric certificates to an institution during registration.

The suspects aged 20 and 27 appeared in the Mtunzini Magistrate's Court facing charges of fraud and both were granted bail.

"On 21 January 2020 the suspects arrived at a local university with the intention to register as students for the current year. While their applications were being processed it was discovered that the matric certificates that they had submitted were fraudulent. The matter was reported to the Mtunzini police station and a case of fraud was eventually opened for investigation which caused both suspects to be arrested," said Mbele.

Police warned students to ensure genuine documents are produced as those who produce fraudulent documents will face the consequences.

