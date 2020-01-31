Durban - A 34-year-old man who allegedly produced fake matric certificates appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court this week.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police pounced on the suspect on Wednesday evening, after receiving information that he was operating from his Kwalubisi home in Pongola.
"Police seized fraudulent PSIRA certificates; matric certificates and certificates for tertiary institutions.
"Police also seized laptops and scanner that was used to produce these certificates which were found in his possession."
Mbele said the man was immediately arrested and charged with fraud and forgery.