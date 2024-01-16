Torrential rains leave families, children vulnerable

A Verulam father and his family are concerned about their safety, after their boundary wall collapsed as a result of the heavy rains at the weekend. Nishan Singh, 40, of Dawncrest, said he and his family, which includes his elderly parents, wife, and children, aged nine and 10, were awoken to the sound of a “sudden loud bang”.

“Upon investigating, we noticed that the boundary wall had collapsed and our yard was flooded with water and strewn with debris. However, we are thankful that no water entered the home,” he said. Singh said most of the damage in the area was due to failed municipal storm water systems and lack of maintenance. “It was clear that the stormwater systems could not handle the sheer volume of water and the run-off was straight into people's homes. However, I am shocked at the city's disaster management response as not enough has been done to support the affected residents. Most residents have used their own resources to fund the clearing of debris and sludge.

“Furthermore, insurance companies that have obviously been inundated with claims, have also not responded timeously and residents simply cannot wait. They have little choice but to take measures to repair and secure their properties.” Singh said he had erected a temporary fence where the wall had collapsed. “There was a security risk without a boundary wall. We are now vulnerable to crime and petty theft. What is concerning is that more rain is forecast and secondary flooding is very likely. Residents are waiting in the hope that Dawncrest will be saved by the municipality and will not be impacted by further disaster.”

Singh who is also a member of the Dawncrest Primary School governing body, said part of the school’s boundary wall had also collapsed. “The school is also facing the brunt of a failing municipality just days before they reopen. It is not only a security threat, but how do we send our children to school as there is no water supply in the area?” Singh appealed to construction companies, skilled artisans, and sponsors to assist in rebuilding the school wall and provide water to it.

Amar Singh, chairperson of the Dawncrest Civic Association, said the area was one of the hardest hit by the heavy rains. “It has left multiple families devastated as their homes and belongings were destroyed. Many roads are completely blocked off by the large amounts of sand that washed onto them. There are sinkholes forming which may lead to the roads caving in soon. “The water issue in Dawncrest has also worsened. Unfortunately, the municipality has not been able to ensure that all homes have access to tankers during this crisis,” he said.