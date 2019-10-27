Tow truck killing was like history repeating itself









Thavendhren 'Joe' Naicker DURBAN - THE main witness in a murder trial that is set to take place in the Durban High Court in January next year, has been gunned down outside his home in Sunford, Phoenix. He is now the third victim to be shot in attacks believed to be linked to the rivalry between tow truck bosses in the area.

Thavendhren “Joe” Naicker, of Sunford Drive, was the owner of Gypsy Towlines. He was killed on Sunday night, as he returned to his home.

His uncle Dan Reddy said the attackers, travelling in a white SUV, fired at Naicker’s Nissan tow truck. It is believed the gunmen used high-calibre weapons, possibly R5s or AK47s. Several cartridges were found at the scene. “Joe took the turn onto his road, when this vehicle suddenly overtook him. The driver made a U-turn and drove toward him. The SUV stopped in front of Joe’s tow truck and two men jumped out of the vehicle and fired as they approached. They then got into the SUV and drove away,” said Reddy.



He added that Naicker had been found slumped over the steering wheel.

He had been struck in the arm, hand, abdomen, and head. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.



Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a case of murder was being investigated by Phoenix SAPS but no arrests had been made.



Ettienne Pel, the chairperson of the United Towing Association of South Africa, said turf wars were a serious problem. He said they were liaising with the police to address their concerns.

Naicker was widowed recently and has three young children. He was a witness in two separate killings.



Six months ago, in April, Asheel Ramdass, 38, of Regent Park, was murdered. The incident happened while he was waiting on the driveway to enter Naicker’s yard.

Naicker’s son had arrived with Ramdass. The youngster got out of the car and opened the gate. Naicker drove in but, as Ramdass waited to enter, men in a white Toyota Etios opened fire. He was shot in the neck, leg, and abdomen and died moments later.



The suspects have not been found.

At the time, Naicker told the POST it was “like history repeating itself ”.



He said this because a year earlier, in April 2018, his friend and business parter, Lazarus “Fee” Naidoo, 41, was also killed outside Naicker’s home.



Naicker was with him when gunmen in a red VW Polo opened fire on them. Naidoo, the co-owner of Gypsy Towlines and a mini-bus taxi owner, was shot seven times in the back and died on his way to hospital.

Four men were arrested and charged with murder, and unlawful possession of a firearms and ammunition. Indictments were served on them recently, in the Durban High Court, and the trial was set down for January next year.



Naicker was one of the main witnesses. It is believed he was placed in witness protection a few weeks ago.



