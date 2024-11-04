Tragic shooting claims life of KwaDukuza traffic officer Desmond Arumugam

THE traffic officer, who was killed during a shooting on the N2 Groutville off-ramp on Monday morning, has been identified as Desmond Arumugam.

In a statement, IPSS Medical Rescue said they responded to the shooting.

"Sadly, the member has been declared deceased on scene. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends, family and work colleagues of the fallen member. As fellow first responders, we thank you for your service and ultimate sacrifice for your community," added the statement.

Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, a provincial police spokesperson, said: “Police in KwaDukuza are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 50-year-old man was fatally wounded. It is alleged that he was on duty when he was shot by an unknown suspect on 4 November at N2 Southbound near Groutville off-ramp.”