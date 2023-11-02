Train accident leaves couple shaken up

The owner of the Ballito Farmers Market has cautioned motorists to be alert while driving over train tracks to the venue. This after a couple's car was struck by a train on Sunday afternoon near the R102. Kyle Pistorius, the market owner, said: “Numerous warning signs were erected by us and Sanral (the South African National Roads Agency) about the train tracks and that trains would approach. We also hired a pointsman (for) security at the crossing, while the market is open from 7am to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Unfortunately, the incident with the motorist happened after the market had closed. But I’m glad the driver escaped with a minor bump to his car. Always slow down and look both ways before crossing the track. The signs are there for a reason." According to the North Coast Courier, Gregory and Rita Naidoo, stall owners at the market, were travelling to the venue to pick up their employees when the front right side of the train clipped the back right side of their car. The vehicle ended up in a ditch next to the road. The couple were not injured.