Trial of couple accused of killing magistrate’s son expected to start

The trial of a Phoenix couple, who are accused of killing a magistrate's son outside a nightclub, is expected to begin in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.
Bryson Munilall, 27, from Port Shepstone, was stabbed multiple times outside the Dance Cafe nightclub in Chris Hani Road, Durban, in November 2022.
His father is magistrate Bryan Munilall.
Following his death, police arrested Joeash Govindsamy, 28, self-employed and his 21- year-old wife, Aveshnee Naidoo. The couple face a charge of murder.
It is alleged that Munilall and the accused had a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the nightclub. The altercation led to a fight.
Munilall died at the scene.