Trifle, braai, family - some of the things South African personalities have planned for today

Durban: South African personalities share their plans for Christmas Day today, many opting to stay home and celebrate with family. – Actor Rory Booth, of Treasure Beach, said church on a Christmas morning was a family tradition. "However, the world has changed drastically in the last two years," said Booth.

"There will be no Christmas mass for me. Gatherings of all kinds are not safe. If it can be avoided, I avoid it. God is in our hearts and in our actions." He said he did, however, miss the nostalgic Christmas feeling – Christmas carols, the nativity play, and fellowship of friends and family. Booth said he was grateful that he would be out of quarantine on Christmas Eve.

"After six negative PCR tests in the last two years, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been isolating ever since. I’m even more grateful for the loving family support and care while I’ve been recovering. Christmas will be spent in my family home in Treasure Beach. We’re planning a double-billed Christmas celebration this year - a traditional Christmas spread and a braai. Prawns chutney is a must. This spells Christmas for me, but I do enjoy a good Christmas roast lamb." He said he wished everyone could move closer to realising and achieving their true purpose. "A purpose that has a positive effect on ourselves and the world. I also wish for normality again."

– Candy Chetty, singer and recording and performing vocalist, said: "Every year, we start our special day by going to church as it sets the tone for the day. It has been a tradition of ours to get up early, and while still in our pyjamas, we wish our family, have a cup of coffee with all the freshly baked goodies and proceed to get ready for church. Sadly this year, we will not attend church due to the pandemic." She said she loved everything about Christmas and would celebrate at home with her parents and parents-in-law.

"I have fond memories of my childhood Christmas'. I come from a big family, and we have a heritage rich in music, so there was usually a lot of singing and dancing after Santa (her dad) distributed gifts. We have tried to keep the tradition going since then." Chetty of Amanzimtoti said her grandmother was instrumental in getting the family together and planning everything. "She's no longer here with us, but she taught us the importance of togetherness and family. This Christmas, my hubby and I are having our parents over. We're keeping it small as it's much safer that way. Since we have a four-year-old minion (their son, Zander Graceson) around the house, we have to try and maintain some of our family traditions, even if it's just with a few of us.

“I usually prepare a pre-Christmas dinner for my hubby and son while we put up the tree and decorate the house. We want to create the best memories for our little boy. My hubby and I also make Christmas hampers every year for those in need. And that tradition will remain." Chetty said she had a lot of baking and cooking to do. "I'll be baking butter biscuits, chocolate and pecan squares, cupcakes, gulab jamun and gingerbread cookies for my son to decorate. This year, I will prepare roast lamb with garlic mash and roasted vegetables. Peri-peri prawns are a must, and butter chicken and roti. My dad will prepare his famous masala lamb breyani and honey glazed, cherry and pineapple roasted gammon.”

Chetty said her wish for others was the same as last year. "And that is for the world to be healed from Covid-19 so that we can get on with our lives. We all have lost loved ones, and I see families breaking up, breadwinners unemployed, and people just suffering. This shatters my soul.”

– Lloyd Paul, the presenter of The Official Drive on Lotus FM, said he would join the live stream of church service. "Due to the fourth wave, I will be celebrating Christmas at home. There will be good food, great company and the best, music. The vibe is always electric for Christmas," said Paul of Newlands West. "I will be making my speciality, which is a trifle. It includes a few secret ingredients. I love to braai, so I will be getting busy on the grill with some chops, ribs, sausages, wings, etc."

Lloyd Paul. He said some of his favourite dishes and foods that were a must during Christmas was roast chicken with stuffing, roast lamb with all the trimmings, gammon, turkey, pudding, trifle, fruit mince pies and Christmas cake. "I have a sweet tooth so deserts will be the highlight." Paul said for Christmas his wish was to bless as many as he could who were in need

"It is the season to give. 'It is more blessed to give than to receive', Acts 20:35. This is something that I believe should be practised every day.' Christmas, to me, is significant as I celebrate the birth of my Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He is the reason for the season." – Natalie Rungan, a singer, said the church she attended would have a Christmas Eve service and that they would sing into Christmas Day.

Rungan, of Durban North, said she would celebrate on Saturday at her home. Natalie Rungun. "It wouldn’t be Christmas in my home if I didn’t cook and bake. My Christmas tradition has always been to bake up a storm. This year, I’ll tone down a little on the baking side, but I will definitely be doing something, and cooking for everyone. "There will be turkey, without a doubt, and the jury is still out on what the Indian dishes will be. My husband, Bruce’s, favourite is chicken curry. So I might throw that in with a pasta dish, roast veggies and perhaps fish I'm not sure yet."

She continued: "To me, Christmas means the love of Jesus. This year, I wish for my family and friends to have a safe and joyous Christmas together. It’s been a tough two years for everyone." Her message to readers: "Whether you have a piece of bread or a seven-course meal this Christmas, if there are presents under your tree or not, remember that Christmas and life are far more valuable than material wealth. Find the treasures of life in the love of family and friends – things that matter most. That’s what Christmas is all about to me."

– Lloyd Cele, a singer-songwriter, said his family would attend church service on Saturday, but if the number of Covid-19 infections increased dramatically before then, they would reconsider their decision. He said, for safety reasons, his family would then celebrate Christmas at home. The former Idols contestant, who was raised in Phoenix in Durban and now lives in Johannesburg, said he had no plans of cooking up a feast, but he would help out in the kitchen. “I will probably be kicked out of the kitchen because I would want to taste everything. I can’t help it. We will have leg of lamb, curry, seafood pasta and trifle,” said Cele.

“Christmas for me is about remembering that God showed us his love by giving us Jesus Christ. Secondly, it’s about appreciating life and family. My wish for Christmas is for my family and all South Africans to be safe.” – Gavin Ferguson, a musician and actor, will perform at the Elangeni Hotel for lunch on Christmas Day but he will still have time to see his family.

“I will spend Christmas at my aunt's place. We are a small family, so it will be just my mom, aunt and me,” said Ferguson of Musgrave. “My favourite meal at Christmas is roast potatoes and gammon, and there will be plenty of that at the Elangeni Hotel, so I'm going to eat as much as I can. My wish for Christmas is to be with family, to be healthy and have enough money not to stress about January. I hope Santa gives me all of that and more.”