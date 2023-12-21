Trio will retire after collective 114 years in the SAPS

On December 29, three veteran employees will bid farewell to their employer, the South African Police Service (SAPS), after a cumulative 114 years of duty. Lieutenant-Colonel Usha Pillay, Captain Rajini Kistnasamy and Jane Govender are looking forward to retirement - spending time with their families, travelling and living stress-free lives.

Their colleagues at the Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg held a joint farewell for them at the Eddels Sports Club recently. "I joined the police in 1986 because I needed a job at the time," said Lieutenant-Colonel Pillay, this week. "I had to help my dad pay for my siblings' university fees. My brother was studying law and my sister was teaching at the time. When I told my father about my intention to become a police officer, he was proud of me.

"He has since passed on. Had he been alive, he would have been more proud knowing that I have come full circle. I am retiring after 37 years in a job that was my calling and one that I have loved." Pillay recalled her early training days at the Cato Manor Police Training College. "It was strenuous. You needed a lot of stamina to get through those training sessions," she laughed.

"I remember running up a hill with an R5 rifle raised above my head." She has worked in various capacities over the years, including at the SAPS community service centre; and at an enquiry branch, handling issues ranging from missing persons to accidents. Pillay said in 1994, at age 29, she attended an officer's course in Paarl, in Cape Town, for 13 weeks.

"That was a challenging time. My son was two-years-old. I used to call home every day crying because I wanted to return. I pulled through and became a commissioned officer. The rank was bestowed on me by State President Nelson Mandela." She said as she prepared for retirement, her plans were simple: "I will spend more time with my 84-year-old mother and my two sons, and visit my sister in the United Kingdom." Captain Kistnasamy, who joined the police in 1987, said her mother was reluctant when she joined.

"She said it would be dangerous, more so for a female, but my dad encouraged me. Like Usha said, the physical training over six months was tough but it made me strong. It prepared us for our jobs. "When I reflect on my career, I have realised that I have come far despite promotions being few and far between. I have been at the rank of captain since 2011." Kistnasamy worked in the community service centre; safeguarding crime exhibits; and in the detectives unit, among other divisions.

"I was married for 32 years. My husband died two years ago. My son is 30 and is based in Secunda. My wish-list for my retirement is straightforward. I am going to travel and be stress-free." Govender, the chief admin clerk, used to be the first one in the office, barely took sick leave and enjoyed nothing better than her job. She worked in, among others, finance, admin and archives. She joined in 1982. "This was my first and last job, and there was nothing better than working in this fast-paced environment helping my colleagues and the community."