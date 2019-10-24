Triple murder accused awaits his fate









Triple murder accused, Colin Pillay Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) DURBAN - TRIPLE murder accused Colin Pillay will hear his fate in the Durban High Court today. Pillay, 47, is accused of killing his former lover, Jane Govindsamy, and her two daughters, Denisha, 22, and Rackelle, 16, at their Tasvir Mansions home in Phoenix last year. During closing arguments on Monday, senior State advocate Cheryl Naidu told Judge Philip Nkosi she believed they proved their case against Pillay.

She urged him to consider evidence, which included cellphone records, DNA evidence, CCTV footage, as well as the results from each post-mortem report before handing down judgment. Naidu said it was clear that Pillay entered the family’s home and killed them because he was angry and frustrated that Govindsamy ended their relationship.



“The only person calling and messaging to initiate a conversation was Colin, and from cellphone records, it can be seen that although she could not control his SMSes, she never took his calls. If their relationship was so secure, as he claimed, how does he account that they had no communication? Cellphone extractions show there were problems.”

She said despite spending nine years together, Pillay believed he was being kicked to the kerb, and that was what spurred him on.



Naidu said Denisha was her father’s daughter and did not approve of what was going on between Govindsamy and Pillay when she moved back into the family home. This made it difficult for Pillay to see Govindsamy, who was married.

“The anger and frustration at what he lost were visible on the injuries he inflicted.”



She added all three deceased had evidence of defensive wounds and even Pillay sustained injuries consistent with the same.

“The accused had scratches consistent with someone having long nails. All the victims had long nails. They also sustained defence wounds.”



Naidu mentioned the evidence presented by witness Mohammed Akeim Hoosen. He testified he heard a little girl scream shortly before 3pm.

“Rakelle is a young female. There is little difference between the scream of a teen and that of a child. When the accused tried to assault her, she fought back and defended herself, and when he punched her, she screamed, which resulted in him strangling her.”

Naidu said Rakelle’s DNA was found on Pillay.

She also said Pillay failed to answer basic questions in court and often changed his version of events.



Naidu said Pillay was adamant that Govindsamy had been on her period on the day of the incident.

“He kept saying Jane was sick. She was on her period. How would he know that? He would only know if he was there. She had not been communicating with him, so she would not have given him such personal information.

“According to the doctor who examined Jane, she had a sanitary towel on. However, it was clean. The person who murdered Jane left her top pants button open, meaning they saw the sanitary towel and stopped. Why would he claim she had been on her period if it was not him?”



Legal Aid attorney, Amanda Hulley, argued that Pillay saw Govindsamy for at least five minutes when he got a chance to pop by the house.

She also said Govindsamy and Pillay were still a couple.

“When she confided in her colleague on the morning, she said he was her boyfriend. She could have said ex-boyfriend, but she said, boyfriend.”



Judge Nkosi said he had a lot to consider before handing down judgment.

- THE POST