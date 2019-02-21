Two fishermen, who were trapped by a high tide, were rescued on Wednesday night. Picture: Supplied

DURBAN - TWO fishermen, trapped in a spring high tide, were rescued at Ballito's Thompsons Bay on Wednesday night. Craig Lambinon, of the National Sea Rescue Institute, who was among the rescuers, said fishermen had been angling from rocks when they were cut off from the mainland by the spring high tide.

"They had reportedly misjudged the tides, becoming entrapped on the rocks and in the fading light they needed assistance. On arrival at the scene, an NSRI rescue swimmer was deployed and reached the two men, finding them safe and not injured but cut off from mainland by high tide."

Lambinon said a rope line was set up and the fishermen were secured into life jackets by the rescue swimmer.

"With Netcare 911 paramedics on stand-by on the rocks, our NSRI crew safely navigated the fishermen across the rocky outcrop and through the bay to safety. The fishermen were not injured."

- POST