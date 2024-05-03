Two in dock for police officer’s killing on N2 freeway

Two men accused of shooting and killing Constable Jarius Joshua Govender, appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Constable Govender, 24, who was stationed at Port Shepstone Public Order Police, was killed on the N2 freeway near Scottburgh in August last year.

Mfaniseni Nombika, 30, and Victor Mseleku, 40, were arrested and charged with murder. Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, the spokesperson for the Hawks, said Govender was off duty during the incident. "He was driving on the N2 freeway from Port Shepstone to Durban when his girlfriend had a tyre problem. They both stopped on the roadside, while changing the tyre he was accosted by the accused and a scuffle ensued. One of the accused allegedly fired shots at him and they were both robbed of their cell phones,” he said.

Mhlongo said the accused fled the scene on foot and Constable Govender was declared dead on the scene. "A case of murder and robbery was reported at Scottburgh police station. The case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation. “During the weekend members followed up on positive information and the two accused were arrested. They were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and live rounds of ammunition,” he said.