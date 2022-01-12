Two suspects accused of killing a man and dumping his body in a car boot each granted R5k bail

Durban: Two of the three men accused of killing Sershen Arunajallem, an employee at a trucking company, have been released on bail. Michael Kanan, his son Mikyle and nephew Keagan Pillay appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday. The men, aged between 26 and 45, were charged with murder.

It is alleged that the accused beat the 36-year-old Shallcross resident to death on December 28 in Clairwood and dumped his body in the boot of their car. They allegedly tied his hands and feet with a chain, which was then placed around his neck and secured with a padlock. Police were patrolling the area when they received information about a man being assaulted by five people on Flower Road in Clairwood, provincial spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. "When police arrived at the scene, they noticed a group of men standing along the road and questioned them about the man who was being assaulted. The men denied having any knowledge of such an assault in the area. Police officers became suspicious and made further inquiries in the area,“ Mbele said

While investigating, the police noticed a parked vehicle with chains hanging out and proceeded to inspect it. "While inspecting the vehicle, they discovered the body of a man with severe assault injuries. His hands and legs were tied up with a chain, which was also secured around his neck with a padlock,“ Mbele said. Three of the men, the owner of the vehicle, his son, and another man, were arrested and charged with murder. "The other two suspects managed to flee the scene and are still at large. The deceased was allegedly assaulted after he was caught removing copper wires from the vehicle."

The state and Marius Du Looy, the investigating officer, opposed bail. Du Looy told the court that this was due to the seriousness of the allegations and charges against the accused. Kanan was denied bail and remanded in custody at Westville Prison. His son Mikyle and Pillay were granted R5 000 bail each. As per their bail conditions, they are not allowed to interfere with witnesses or come into contact with them. The case was adjourned to February.