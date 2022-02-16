Two-year-old and her brother shot and killed in Chatsworth, their mom is critical in ICU

Durban: Moments before a Chatsworth mother could serve her children their dinner, the family was allegedly ambushed and shot on Friday night. Charlene Naicker, 38, of Pond Street in Welbadact East, is now in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital. She does not know her youngest daughter, Chazlyn, 2, and son, Ainzlee, 14, died following the shooting.

The mother of six sustained gunshot wounds to the thigh and stomach. Chazlyn, who was shot three times in the chest and once in the head, died en route to the hospital. Ainzlee, a Grade 7 pupil at the Durban School for the Hearing Impaired, was shot in the neck, head and hand. He died in hospital on Saturday morning. Charlene Naicker is fighting for her life in hospital. Picture: Supplied Her three other children were not injured, and her husband and eldest son were not at home at the time.

Samantha Windvogel, Naicker's sister, said: "Due to her being in a critical condition, we have not been able to see or speak to her. How will we even break this news to her that her babies, who were her entire life, have been taken away from her in such an inhumane way? "Right now, our entire family is devastated. Her husband and children are emotional wrecks. All we can do is pray for her recovery as she is fighting for her life." Windvogel said their mother, who lived next door to Naicker, heard several gunshots.

"When my mum rushed outside and looked towards my sister's house, she saw half of my sister's body hanging over the stable door. There was a pool of blood. When our mum ran to her, all Charlene said was 'mummy, Chazlyn’. “But when my mum looked inside, she saw Ainzlee on the floor near my sister. I think he tried to protect his mother when they were shooting. That was the type of child he was. He was his grandmother and mother’s protector. "Neighbours took them to the hospital, but it was too late. Chazlyn had passed on and was pronounced dead on arrival. From what we have been told by the other children, my sister was just about to dish their supper when someone walked up to the partly-open stable door and shot them."

Ainzlee Naicker. Supplied Windvogel said they did not know the reason for the killing and that it did not appear to be a robbery as nothing was taken. "They just walked up to the door, started firing at them and then ran away. This was done with intent. They must be caught and locked up for life. We want them to suffer the way we are suffering. How do they shoot innocent children, an innocent baby? No other family should have to ever go through this. We cannot have such ruthless killers roaming in our communities." The children's funeral will be held on Saturday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated. Chazlyn Naicker. Supplied She said police officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the Welbedacht East area in Chatsworth where three armed suspects opened fire at a family.