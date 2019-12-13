uMhlanga family's 'road rage' ordeal









The bullet holes on the car DURBAN - An uMhlanga family believes they are lucky to be alive after an alleged road rage attack on the R102 near Phoenix on Friday night. Sainesan Naidoo, 31, a businessman, was with his wife, Desiree, 28, an export controller, and their newborn son and toddler daughter.

Naidoo left his mother’s home in Verulam and was driving his Hyundai to his flat when a motorist fired two shots at him with a gas gun and tried to push him off the road. “I was driving in the right lane and was doing about 90km/h. There was another vehicle in the left lane,” said Naidoo.

“In my rear view mirror, I saw a white VW Caravelle speeding towards us. He drove close and flickered his lights. I indicated left, but I could not get out of his way because the other car was next to me.”

Naidoo said the driver of the Caravelle became angry.



“He moved into the left lane in an attempt to drive adjacent to me. He then pulled out a gun and waved it at us before firing two shots at the boot. He then drove closer to me to push me on to the barrier. I reduced my speed hoping he would drive off, but he continued driving closer to me. After about 15 minutes, he sped off.”

The Caravelle, said Naidoo, had an NC (Camperdown) number plate.



“My wife and daughter were hysterical. I drove home and checked the marks on the car. There were two holes on the car. It looked like he used a C02 pistol or gas gun with iron bullets because of the markings.”

Naidoo claimed he attempted to report the matter to the uMhlanga satellite police station that evening and the following morning, but it was closed.



“I went to the Durban North police station and was referred to the Phoenix SAPS. I waited hours, but none of the officers could assist with opening a case.

"They brushed the incident aside like it was not serious. He could have killed my family and I. He must be found and charged with attempted murder. What if he hurts someone else?”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala advised Naidoo to go back to the station and open a case.

