DURBAN - An uMhlanga family believes they are lucky to be alive after an alleged road rage attack on the R102 near Phoenix on Friday night.
Sainesan Naidoo, 31, a businessman, was with his wife, Desiree, 28, an export controller, and their newborn son and toddler daughter.
Naidoo left his mother’s home in Verulam and was driving his Hyundai to his flat when a motorist fired two shots at him with a gas gun and tried to push him off the road.
“I was driving in the right lane and was doing about 90km/h. There was another vehicle in the left lane,” said Naidoo.
“In my rear view mirror, I saw a white VW Caravelle speeding towards us. He drove close and flickered his lights. I indicated left, but I could not get out of his way because the other car was next to me.”