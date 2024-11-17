Unexpected school closure leaves parents in distress

THE unexpected closure of the Westville Hindu Primary School at the end of this term has left parents feeling helpless and frustrated as they scurry to try and secure placement at other schools for their children for next year The father of two daughters, aged 12 and six, who declined to be named, said the parents were called to attend an urgent meeting at the school on October 18. His daughters are in grades six and one.

“At the meeting, we were informed by the principal that the school had outstanding rent and that Shree Sanathan Dharma Sabha of South Africa, which owns the property, did not want to renew the lease. We were also told that the school owed money for the electricity and telephone bills and that they were forced to close the school at the end of this year. “We questioned why we weren't informed of this earlier, instead of two months before the end of the school year. We told the meeting that as parents we would have fundraised to help the school’s financial situation. We previously held night markets and concerts to raise funds for the school. We would have done everything possible to help the school. But, we didn’t get any response to our questions,” he said. The father said he had to immediately start looking for placement for his daughters and was forced to put them in different schools.

“I had managed to get placement at a school for my daughter who will be in Grade 7 next year. However, the school did not have any space for Grade 2 pupils. I had begged and pleaded, but it was already full. I have an interview at another school for my younger daughter, who has been left devastated. She will not have her big sister to watch over her or be with her friends. “In addition, this comes with costs as I will have to pay additional for transport as the schools are further away from our home. Most of all, our children have to now suddenly adjust to a new school setting and leave behind their wonderful teachers. It is unfair and unfortunate that we were kept in the dark for so long, when we could have helped,” he said. A mother of three children - aged five, seven and 10 - who also declined to be named, said she was left feeling stressed trying to find an alternate school.

She said this was due to admission deadlines in other schools being closed at the time we were informed of the closure. Her children are in Grades RR, two and four. “All of the schools I had initially approached either didn't have available space or could only accommodate one child. However, we thankfully found a school that accepted all three.

“However, my children have to now deal with the loss of friends who will attend other schools, as well as adjusting to a new environment. I also have to make arrangements for school transport. There is also the financial impact as I have to purchase new school clothing for all three children, after recently purchasing uniforms due to the children growing out of their old ones,” she said. The mother said the school should have been aware that the lease was going to end. “Discussions should have commenced at the beginning of the year for renewal of the lease. Furthermore, if the Sabha intended to sell the property, then sponsorships and fundraising should have been done by the school to purchase the property. Alternatively, a property should have been sought to continue educating the pupils should the renewal of lease or purchase of property not have been possible.”

Another parent of two children - aged nine and 12 - said after a great amount of stress and running around, she managed to find a school. Her children are in grades five and seven. “This sudden announcement has emotionally impacted us all. We are also faced with unexpected financial costs. I feel the school should have had the courtesy to call a meeting with parents at the very onset, so we could have discussed a roadmap and made an informed decision. The parents would have helped to find a solution to keep the school running.

“Sadly, the school lacks accountability and integrity, with the result of this being an infringement on our children's rights and leaving many young teachers jobless,” she said. Bisraam Rambilass, director of the school, said the notice of closure was due to the school not being able to meet its outstanding rental and other costs. “In recent years, the pupil numbers have steadily declined placing the school under severe financial stress. The landlord of the property (Sabha) instructed that we ask parents and pupils to find alternate schools.”

Rambilass said the notice was served in mid-October. “We responded and requested a meeting with the Sabha. However, the request was declined. Upon receipt of the notice we called a meeting of the parents and understandably, they were very upset. We have also pointed out to the Sabha that it is unreasonable to serve such a short notice. “We have convened meetings with parents, where we had also invited a representative of the Sabha to attend. They declined our request.”

Rambilass added that they have been trying to assist in finding alternate placement for the pupils. “The principal and I have spoken to the principal and deputy principal of Pitlochry Primary School. We have visited them and forwarded the relevant information for them to accommodate our pupils. There are ongoing discussions with the school regarding placement.” Rambilass said substantial renovations and improvements were undertaken to attract new pupils to the school, which was established in 2000,