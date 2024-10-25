Vegan Coconut Ice

200ml coconut milk condensed milk 2½ cups (750ml) fine desiccated coconut

1-2 tsp (5ml-10ml concentrated beetroot water Place the desiccated coconut into a bowl. Pour in the coconut condensed milk. Mix it. Divide the mixture in two portions. Add beetroot colour to one portion and mix well. Press the white uncoloured mixture into the base of a square pan or a plastic container. Now spread and press the pink mixture over the white mixture. Place in the fridge so it can harden. Once it sets, cut into small squares.

How to make beet food colour: In a small saucepan cover the beetroot with water. Bring it to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer until the beetroot is tender. Remove from the stove. You can use the beetroot for a salad but reserve the water and further boil it down until reduced to about ¼ cup (60ml). This is your food colouring.

How to make vegan condensed milk 1 ¼ cups (250ml + 60ml) soy milk powder

¾ cup (180ml) white granulated sugar ½ cup (125ml) hot water 2 tbs (30ml) coconut oil

¼ tsp salt Add the soy milk powder and sugar to the blender and blend them dry to mix them together well. Pour 1/2 cup (125ml) hot water from a kettle to the blender. Add the coconut oil and salt and blend for 60 seconds until smooth. Immediately pour out into a bowl or container. As the the condensed milk cools, it will thicken.

Note: – This recipe makes around 400ml of condensed milk.