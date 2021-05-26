Verulam Crematorium vice-chairman dismissed for being ’rude ’ to mourners

Durban: Vish Roopnarain, the vice-chairman of the Verulam Crematorium, has been removed from his post.

This follows an altercation between Roopnarain and a group of mourners at the facility in February.

Roopnarain was suspended while the crematorium's board started an internal investigation.

Last week, the board decided to remove Roopnarain as vice-chairman. He is banned from taking up a position at the facility for 10 years.

Govi Moodley, a trustee at the crematorium, said Roopnarain was removed after careful consideration.

“We investigated and management found him guilty of violating the facility’s code of conduct. He brought the crematorium into disrepute. It was, therefore, the board’s recommendation that he be suspended from his duties.”

Roopnarain, who worked at the crematorium for eight years, said the decision was unfair. He said management used the incident as an opportunity to get rid of him. Roopnarain said he was not questioned during the inquiry.

“It is complete and utter nonsense. I was put here by the community and I do things by the book. I was ousted because I questioned everything and I became too difficult to handle.”

He said he would seek legal advice.

“I cannot take this lying down. This impacts my image in society. It is unconstitutional and invalid.”

In February, Roopnarain said he was assaulted by mourners at a funeral for asking them to adhere to Covid-19 protocols. He said he was kicked and beaten and suffered bruising to his head and a swollen jaw. Roopnarain said his white Isuzu bakkie was also damaged. He has opened a case of assault and damage to property at the Verulam SAPS.

Moodley said there were allegations of misconduct from both parties and it was only fair, as a public institution, to hear from each side before any conclusions were drawn.

“From what we know, the family complained to a trustee. They said the vice-chair was rude and behaved in an inappropriate manner.”

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said a case of assault and damage to property was being investigated. The mourners, who were accused of assault, declined to comment.

The Post