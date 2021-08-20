Verulam family demand justice after toddler attacked by horse

Durban: The family of Alwande Mgulwa want justice for the Verulam toddler after she was injured, allegedly by a horse. The 2-year-old, of Riet River, had pried open the door to a communal toilet and wandered out ahead of her mother, Anele Mgulwa, who heard a loud sound and found her daughter unconscious.

Mgulwa said a horse from a neighbouring property had entered the area and she found it hovering over her daughter. Alwande, who sustained head injuries, was admitted to a government hospital. She was discharged on Monday. The child lives with her 19-year-old mother, her three aunts and her grandmother in informal housing in Riet River.

“My neighbour’s child told me he saw the horse kick Alwande,” Mgulwa said on Monday. “My little girl had blood on her but I did not know where it had come from. I was cautious when I approached Alwande because the horse was next to her. I picked her up and ran inside. I was alone at the time and was shocked and scared. When I put her on the couch, I saw the injury to her forehead. I thought I had lost Alwande because she was not responsive.” She said she cradled her daughter and ran to her neighbour’s home.

Her neighbour, Masha Kisten, said: “Anele was hysterical. Alwande was unconscious and I was equally traumatised. I consider Alwande my own child. My husband, Patrick, and I have known Anele’s family for a while. He took Anele to the hospital when she was due to give birth to Alwande. The baby calls my husband and me mom and dad.” Kisten said she phoned Patrick, who was at work at the time. “Before he arrived, another neighbour sprinkled water on Alwande’s face and she regained consciousness. She couldn’t stop crying,” said Kisten.

She said her husband took the mother and child to Osindisweni Hospital. “I cried for hours while I waited for feedback from Anele about Alwande’s condition. About three hours later, I was told that Alwande was being transferred to Addington Hospital,” said Kisten. Mgulwa, who has remained at Alwande’s bedside since the injury, said the child received stitches.

“A bone on her forehead was fractured. Even though Alwande has been discharged, the doctors said they need to check on her regularly. Her face is still swollen, she does not have an appetite and pus oozes from her eyes. “She hardly responds to me when I try to make her smile. The doctor said there was a possibility she could suffer from epilepsy. It is difficult to see my only child in this situation. I pray to God that she is completely healed. I yearn to see that bubbly Alwande once again.” Mgulwa’s elder sister, Zinzi Mgulwa, said she contacted the horse’s owner after the incident.

“There are a few horses on this property and they sometimes walk around the area. When I found out Alwande was being taken to a government hospital, I was concerned about her welfare, so I contacted him. I wanted him to take my niece to a private facility. But he seemed unconcerned. He did not apologise nor did he show remorse. “We have known this man for many years. We did not expect him to react in such a manner. I will do everything in my power to make sure my niece gets justice. He was arrogant. He did not care about my niece’s condition.” She said the owner sent an employee to their home on Thursday.

“He wanted to know how much we wanted. I was angry. I cannot believe he thinks that money will solve what my niece has gone through. It was never about money. He failed to take my niece to the hospital when she was fighting for her life but he was prepared to pay us off.” Zinzi said the owner had not contacted them since to check up on Alwande. “I will somehow seek legal advice.”

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a provincial police spokesperson, said: “It is alleged by the complainant, who is the mother of a 2-year-old victim, that while she was on Neptune Drive in the Verulam area she heard a loud noise and went to investigate. “She realised that her daughter was attacked by the horse on the forehead and was unconscious. “She was taken to the hospital for medical attention. The matter is still under investigation.”