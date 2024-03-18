Verulam ‘gang boss’ accused of brutally assaulting metro cop appears in court

The main suspect accused of brutally assaulting a metro police officer appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Anthony Gounden, 48, from Verulam, was arrested last Wednesday by members from the Hawks Anti-Gang unit, who were also working with the Provincial Tracing Team, the Tactical Response Team, metro police and private security companies.

He was charged with attempted murder. The matter was adjourned to next week for bail. Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, the spokesperson for the Hawks, said it was alleged that a 61-year-old metro police officer was on his way home from his place of worship on March 9 when a suspected notorious gang boss and his bodyguards allegedly severely assaulted him. "He was taken to hospital for medical attention and he is in a critical condition. A case of attempted murder was reported at Verulam police station."

He said a joint operation was conducted and the main suspect was arrested in Verulam and charged for attempted murder. Police also arrested two more suspects. "Members proceeded to Ballito where the second suspect was arrested. During his arrest, he was found in possession of a firearm with live rounds of ammunition. He was further charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition," said Mhlongo.