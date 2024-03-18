Verulam ‘gang boss’ accused of brutally assaulting metro cop appears in court

The main suspect accused of brutally assaulting a metro police officer appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Anthony Gounden, 48, from Verulam, was arrested last Wednesday by members from the Hawks Anti-Gang unit, who were also working with the Provincial Tracing Team, the Tactical Response Team, metro police and private security companies.
He was charged with attempted murder. The matter was adjourned to next week for bail.
Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, the spokesperson for the Hawks, said it was alleged that a 61-year-old metro police officer was on his way home from his place of worship on March 9 when a suspected notorious gang boss and his bodyguards allegedly severely assaulted him.
"He was taken to hospital for medical attention and he is in a critical condition. A case of attempted murder was reported at Verulam police station."
He said a joint operation was conducted and the main suspect was arrested in Verulam and charged for attempted murder.
Police also arrested two more suspects.
"Members proceeded to Ballito where the second suspect was arrested. During his arrest, he was found in possession of a firearm with live rounds of ammunition. He was further charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition," said Mhlongo.
He said his arrest led the members to a house in KwaDukuza where five firearms were recovered.
"A 45-year-old suspect, who was found in the house, was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearms as well as ammunition. The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country."
These two suspects are also expected to appear in courts in Umhlali and KwaDukuza.