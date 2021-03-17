Verulam man survives terrifying rock-throwing incident

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A Verulam motorist was the latest victim of a rock-throwing incident at the corner of Todd Street and Oaklands Drive. Tyron Govender, of Mountview, was driving towards Redcliffe to drop off a colleague recently at around 9.30pm when two rocks were thrown at his car. "I was on the main road and passing an embankment on the right-hand side. The embankment has a shortcut that leads to an informal settlement. “As I passed, I heard noises that sounded like two gunshots. I continued to drive for about 500m and then stopped. A rock had entered the car through the open driver's side window and was lodged between the dashboard and the windscreen." He said the back window had a mark with dust shavings.

"It looked like the rock bounced off due to the shatterproof glass."

Govender called the Trans Natal Flying Squad.

"After they checked on me, they searched for the suspects. It is believed that those responsible were sitting on the bank and throwing rocks and boulders onto the road. These, as well as sticks, were found. It was clear I was not the only victim."

Suren Balram, of Trans Natal Flying Squad, said that when he arrived, three other vehicles were damaged.

"While there, the suspects were still throwing rocks. I climbed up the embankment but they fled."

He said the following day, another motorist was targeted.

"This motorist and his friends ran into the bushes and they managed to find two of the three suspects."

Balram said the suspects were in their twenties and they used the modus operandi to rob motorists. He said one of the suspects said he did it for entertainment.

Balram said the motorist opted not to open a case against the men and they were released.

The police did not comment at the time of publication.

The Post