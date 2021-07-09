Verulam mom allegedly killed by her son ’gave him all that he needed’

Durban: A few days after completing her husband's one-year death ceremony, Ormilla Samdath was beaten and stabbed to death in her home. Days later, her 38-year-old son, Shalendra Samdath, was arrested and charged with her killing. Ormilla Samdath's brother, Manoj Ramkussia, said he became concerned when he was unable to get a hold of her over the phone.

He called the private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), to check on her. When they arrived at her home in Everest Heights, her body was lying on the kitchen floor. It is believed she had six stab wounds and injuries to her head and face. Prem Balram, the spokesperson for Rusa, claimed Shalendra had a history of drug abuse. "On Sunday, he forced his mother to hand over R3 000 in cash which had been collected from a tenant. He left the residence and allegedly consumed drugs throughout the night. The next morning, he arrived at his mother’s place of employment and demanded more money. She forced him into her vehicle and drove him back home to avoid embarrassment at her office."

Ormilla Samdath. On Wednesday, he allegedly stabbed her, then fled in her red Toyota Corolla with her bank cards. After a case of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances was opened at Verulam SAPS on Thursday, police tracked down Shalendra in Umbilo. He was arrested and appeared before Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam on Monday in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

The State opposed bail on the basis that he was a flight risk. It also argued that police needed to profile him for any previous convictions or pending cases. Samdath, who is unemployed, was represented by attorney Lewhan Reddy of Legal Aid. The matter was adjourned to July 12 and the accused was remanded in custody.

Ramkussia, who lives in Oaklands, said his sister was a conveyancing clerk who worked in uMhlanga. "She gave her son all that he needed. She did not deserve to die such a brutal death." He said he used to see his sister every day.

"She used to drop-off and pick-up my wife from the taxi rank every morning and afternoon. We last saw her on Wednesday morning. "On Wednesday afternoon, my wife was waiting at the rank as usual but my sister did not arrive. I became concerned and tried to call her but there was no answer. There was no power in the area so I thought maybe that was the reason. I then got an Uber to fetch my wife. I repeatedly tried to get a hold of her. I even asked the police on Thursday morning to check on her house. But they said I needed to file a report first. "I knew that would take too long, so I called Rusa for help. They said they would send someone to check up on her. As I did not have transport, I decided to walk to her home. When I got there, I peered through the windows but I could not see anyone and all the doors were locked."

He said when Rusa arrived, they noticed a trail of blood on the kitchen floor and gained access into the home. "They immediately told me to step back and paramedics later informed me that she was dead. "I was devastated when I saw her being covered with foil. It was too much for me. I can't imagine what she could have gone through. She did not deserve to die like that."

He said another child, a daughter, lived elsewhere in Verulam while his sister and her son lived alone in the house. There were also tenants on the property. "The tenants said they did not hear anything." Ramkussia said his nephew had a history of drug addiction and that his sister tried to get him help several times.

"She tried to send him to rehab. She did the paperwork and everything. You can only help someone who wants the help. She gave him everything he needed." Ramkussia said his nephew was divorced and had two children. He said the last time he had spent meaningful time with his sister was after her husband's one-year ceremony two weeks ago.

"She came home later that day and ate food at my place. We were sitting and chatting. She told me about what she planned to do when she retired, three years from now. She planned to go on vacation and spend more time with her family and her mum." "She also told me that her son asked for money and that she gave it to him. I told her not to go home and to stay over and she agreed." He said that over the last few years his nephew would get aggressive with his mother.

"I always told him to look after his mother, especially after his dad passed away. But he became worse." He said his nephew did not deserve bail. "Why should they give him bail, after what he has done? He must go through the same trauma she endured. To kill your mother who gave you everything, you don't deserve mercy."

Ramkussia said his mother, 82, stayed with him. "Imagine having to bury her child, at her age. It is heartbreaking. After losing my dad in 2018, it’s like losing so much." Samdath's funeral was on Saturday. The cremation was at the Verulam Crematorium.