Verulam residents take to the streets as taps remain dry

Residents in Verulam took to the streets and blocked the roads demanding that water be restored to the area on Monday. According to community members, some areas, which include Brindhaven, Dawncrest and Trenance Park, have been without water for more than two weeks, while others areas are almost 100 days without water.

A 63-year-old resident from Brindhaven said she lived alone and had to walk uphill to collect water from a tanker. "There are so many old people living in the area and have to carry 20 litre buckets filled with water. We are struggling but no one is listening to our pleas." A business owner, in Dawncrest, said she had to close shop for more than two weeks.