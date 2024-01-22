Verulam residents take to the streets as taps remain dry

Residents in Verulam took to the streets and blocked the roads demanding that water be restored to the area on Monday.
According to community members, some areas, which include Brindhaven, Dawncrest and Trenance Park, have been without water for more than two weeks, while others areas are almost 100 days without water.
A 63-year-old resident from Brindhaven said she lived alone and had to walk uphill to collect water from a tanker.
"There are so many old people living in the area and have to carry 20 litre buckets filled with water. We are struggling but no one is listening to our pleas."
A business owner, in Dawncrest, said she had to close shop for more than two weeks.
"My staff can't come to work as they have no water or tankers coming out to their areas, so they can't bathe and come to work. We also need water in the shop as we are dealing with chemicals. We can no longer go on like this."
The eThekwini Municipality in a previous statement said technicians were working at restoring water to the area.The city further said that 30 tankers would be sent out in the area.