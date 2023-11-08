Vibrant celebration during disability month

The production is aimed at breaking the silence about issues affecting women with disabilities, and young women in general. It gives a voice to women who have been trained and mentored by African Sinakho Arts; and explores why most African women still feel silenced, and how the performing arts can create a more enabling environment for the voiceless to be heard.

African Sinakho Arts will host a disability theatre production - Thetha Mosadi (Speak out Woman): The Musical - at the Durban Playhouse on November 22 and 23. It will be held in association with the Playhouse Company.

The plot centres around the life of Nomathemba, a married young woman who gets involved in a car accident and loses her ability to walk. The production highlights her struggles to cope with life as a woman in a male dominated world, as well as her attempts at transcending the accessibility challenges and gender based violence she now faces as a disabled woman, by making her voice heard.

The musical was written and directed by Bukelwa Cakata and produced by Ndileka Santi, with music by Thandi Gcwensa, Jerry Bosoga, Thulani Gabela, Khombisile Miya, Thetha Mosadi and Cakata. It will feature 80 performers with various disabilities sharing the limelight with their able-bodied counterparts.

There will be a schools performance on November 22 , and a public opening on November 23. Entry is free for the schools’ performance. Tickets via Web Tickets or Pick n’ Pay. For more information, e-mail Cakata at [email protected] or call Ndileka Santi at 073 426 1049.