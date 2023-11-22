Video of married man and his 'mistress' is circulating on a live platform where viewers are suggesting how the couple should handle the scandal

‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’.
That certainly holds true for a married woman who took to social media to expose her husband and his ‘mistress’ by allegedly sharing videos and pictures of them in intimate moments – that they had recorded on his cell phone.
The 25-year-old alleged mistress has since sought assistance from the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), in a bid to prevent further circulation of the explicit photographs and videos of her and the married man.
The POST is in possession of three of the circulated videos, and indications are that they were made with the full consent of both parties.
One of the videos is also circulating on a live platform where viewers are sharing recommendations and suggestions on how the couple should handle the scandal.
Nomzamo Zondi, the spokesperson for the Information Regulator, recently told The Star that when it came to revenge porn it fell under the jurisdiction of the Cyber Security Act.
"South Africa has now criminalised the distribution of sexually explicit images or videos without someone’s consent. This comes after the passing of the Cyber Security Act...”
When Zondi was asked what would happen if someone was secretly recorded and consent was not given and the recording was put online, and if that was legal, she said it would be a criminal offence and that the Film and Publication Board also regulated such matters.
