Video of married man and his 'mistress' is circulating on a live platform where viewers are suggesting how the couple should handle the scandal

That certainly holds true for a married woman who took to social media to expose her husband and his ‘mistress’ by allegedly sharing videos and pictures of them in intimate moments – that they had recorded on his cell phone.

The 25-year-old alleged mistress has since sought assistance from the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), in a bid to prevent further circulation of the explicit photographs and videos of her and the married man.

The POST is in possession of three of the circulated videos, and indications are that they were made with the full consent of both parties.

One of the videos is also circulating on a live platform where viewers are sharing recommendations and suggestions on how the couple should handle the scandal.