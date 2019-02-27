The 4 hour rescue operation. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics.

Durban - The attorney of the Newlands East mother who has been charged with attempted murder for dumping her baby in a stormwater drain in February has come to her defence. Speaking outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court minutes after the 32-year-old was granted R5 000 bail, attorney Jacques Botha told the media that someone does not do this unless there is an underlying medical problem.

Botha said: I am not giving any medical opinion, I'm not competent to do so. I think it's quite clear there has to be some serious underlying issue, which I'm sure will come to light shortly."

The mother was arrested six days after the baby was rescued from the stormwater drain on February 11.

She was charged a week ago in absentia because she was in hospital.

She made her first appearance on Wednesday.

State prosecutor, Seema Pillay said she did not find the accused to be a flight risk as she did not own a valid passport and all her family resided in the Newlands East area.

As part of her bail conditions, the woman was instructed not to interfere with State witnesses or have contact with the baby who is still at a medical facility.

She was also requested not to have interaction with her two other children, a son aged 15 and a daughter aged 9 without the permission and supervision of social worker.

The accused will reside with her uncle, a warrant officer at SAPS, who was instrumental in her arrest.

The case has been adjourned to April 8.

