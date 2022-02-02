Water finally restored in Umzinto following violent protests

Durban: Water had been restored to Umzinto on Tuesday after protests turned violent. Residents of Mistake Farm, Farm Isonti, Ghandinagar, Hazelwood, Nkonkas, Roseville and Sanathan began protesting at 3.30am on Monday.

They blocked roads - some with cars, others with tree branches and tyres. It is alleged that during a protest in Riverside Park, members of a private security company fired at protesters and injured three people. Ash Moodley, the organiser of the protest, said residents experienced water cuts every day.

"There were water cuts prior to the local government elections, but after the election in November, it became worse. The water comes on for about two hours, and then there is no water for up to three days. Tankers are dispatched to distribute water to suburbs, but it's is never enough. "Residents cannot bath or go to work, and businesses cannot function. We are spending a lot of money on bottled water. We have been tolerant since November, and now with our children returning to school, it is becoming more difficult. "We knew that the only way our cries for help would be answered was if we took to the street. I mobilised the community to hold peaceful protests in suburbs. We barricaded the roads with tyres and tree branches so the municipality would take us seriously. Businesses in the CBD also closed on account of the protests and because there was no water."

He said members of the community put together a memorandum, which was handed to Thumlile Mthiyene, the mayor of the Ugu District Municipality, at Ghandinagar on Monday. He said, among their demands, they asked for the Umdoni Municipality, an administrative area in the Ugu District, to hire people with the prerequisite skills for the job. "We believe those tasked to handle the water infrastructure are not qualified enough. We want the municipality to be placed under administration."

Moodley said the mayor agreed to restore water to the area. Following the handover, some members of the community tried to loot businesses in the CBD. Gora Ally, a butchery owner, said: "Town was quiet on account of us not having water, but some of us (businesses owners) arrived to check up on things. At around 8.30am, people tried to break into stores in order to loot, but security companies managed to disperse them. The area was left in a mess."