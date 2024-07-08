Water quality tests: Critical levels of E.coli detected at 11 popular Durban beaches

ELEVEN Durban beaches have been found to have “critical” levels of Escherichia coli (E.coli) present in the water. This comes after the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) recently conducted water quality tests at some of the popular beach destinations, both swimming and non-swimming.

Professor Faizal Bux, the director of the IWWT, said the results from the 14 beaches that were under evaluation were alarming. “The independent water quality tests are conducted on a regular basis usually during holidays by the IWWT in the interest of public safety. The IWWT releases the results in the public interest,” said Bux. He said it was confirmed that 11 beaches - which comprised Ballito Tidal Pool, Westbrook Beach, Umdloti Beach, Glenashley Beach, Virginia Beach, Umgeni River, Umgeni River mouth, Laguna Beach, Country Club Beach, Bay of Plenty and Addington Beach - had critical levels of E.coli.

Testing points for ecoli along the Durban beach front. Picture: Supplied “The tests further revealed that only two beaches, Bronze Beach and Umhlanga Lighthouse, had acceptable levels of E. coli in the water and tested as ideal,” he said. Bux said compared to the other Durban beaches, Ushaka Beach had lower levels of E.coli. “The water quality at 11 beaches were ‘critical’ and the IWWT scientists are advising beachgoers that these beaches should not be used for recreational purposes until the E.coli levels drop to acceptable standards."