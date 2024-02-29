‘We feel unique’ – LEAP YEAR BABIES

Tamia Delereese Goldsmith. Ashika Moodley. Shameen Maharaj. Melissa Reddy. Chene Megan Pillay. IT IS OFTEN a double celebration, presents, and tons of excitement for those born in a leap year, with some describing it as a “magical and unique” feeling. The POST spoke to some “leap year babies”, on how they usually celebrate the day and what they will be doing on their special day this year.

Every four years, there are 366 days in a year – with February 29 being an extra day. Ashika Moodley, 47, was born in 1976. She will be turning 48. However, in leap years, she will be celebrating her birthday officially for the 12th time. “Being born in a leap year is actually a ‘magical’ feeling. I love the attention and excitement, it is overwhelming.”

The mother of one, said every other year was not as exciting. “People would wish me on February 28 or March 1, but in the leap year, I celebrate for the entire month. My parents always had the biggest celebrations for me and after their passing, my husband and sisters have kept the tradition,” she said. Moodley, a professional baker, said this year she had a pre-birthday celebration on February 24.

“We created moments from all my previous leap year celebrations – a blast from the past, including the cakes, music and attire. I also bake my own birthday cakes. It was a pre-celebration for my 50th, which I won’t get to celebrate on the day. “I will also be leaving for Sun City for a short holiday with my family on my birthday. I really look forward to all the celebrations, every four years,” she said. Tamia Delereese Goldsmith, 23, was born in 2000. In leap years it will be her sixth celebration.

“I feel special and honoured to be born on such a special day. It’s an amazing feeling. The thing I love the most about being born on a leap year is that I don’t have to share my birthday with a lot of people. I also love how I’m not ‘ageing’,” she said. The mother of one said she usually celebrated her birthday on March 1. “I celebrate with my family and we usually have supper and enjoy quality time together. However, this year my partner will be taking me out for supper and we will have a cake at home.

“We will also have a party at the weekend with my family and mother-in-law, who will be cooking all of my favourite foods,” she said. The mother of one, said her birthday was more about spending time with her family, including her 4-year-old son. “My son is very excited for the day. He said he will be making pancakes, with his dad’s help. It is definitely more special when it’s a leap year because I get to celebrate my birthday on the day I was born and I get all the attention from family and friends on that day,” she said.

Chene Megan Pillay, 23, said she felt special, unique and treasured. She was born in 2000. “I also love the fact that everyone remembers my birthday and celebrates me more than others.” Pillay, an admin controller, said she usually celebrated her birthday on both February 28 and March 1.

“I take full advantage of being a leap year baby and everyone knows they have to buy me two presents and wish me on both days, no exceptions. We always have a midnight cake cutting and the whole day is spent with family and friends. “I feel more excited about my birthday this year. This year I am hoping to go away with my family, from Thursday to Sunday, making it a birthday week celebration and not just a day,” she said. Melissa Reddy, 35, was born 1988. She will be celebrating her birthday officially for the ninth time.

“I sometimes feel sad because I don’t have a birthday every year, but at the same time it’s quite special and unique as it is a ‘rare’ birthday. The best part of it is that nobody forgets my special day,” she said. The mother of two, said she usually celebrates with a cake and supper with her family on February 28. “I do receive calls and well-wishes. But it will be much more exciting this year. I will probably spend the day with family and I am sure my husband has surprises in store to make my day special, as it only comes every four years,” she said.