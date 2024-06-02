‘We want proper homes’ say transit camp residents

MORE than five years later, hundreds of informal dwellers who were removed from their tin-homes to make way for formal housing, are still waiting for the "homes" they were promised. eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, recently launched the R52 million Umbhayi Housing Project in Rajkumar (also known as Buffelskloof or Umbhayi) in Tongaat.

Kaunda, who addressed the crowd, said the project was a move towards addressing the housing backlog in the city and ensuring that people lived in a clean and conducive environment. He said the project, an informal settlement upgrade, would yield 779 double-storey housing units on completion. “The municipality has been building formal houses for people, which has restored their dignity and brought comfort to many. This project will see hundreds of beneficiaries dream of owning their own house become a reality.

“The construction of these fully subsidised homes will unfold in three phases. We expect that the project will be completed by April 2027,” he said. Kaunda said another benefit of the project was the skills transfer as locals would be hired. “Local businesses would also benefit from opportunities that would be presented by the project in the form of construction, insourcing, and the production of building material.”

However, many of the families, some of whom were moved into the Umbhayi Transit Camp in 2019, while their new homes were supposed to be built, said they were still without hope. They said their living conditions had deteriorated over the years. Angela Moonsamy, 39, said 240 families - about 500 people were moved from their informal homes into the transit camp. Angela Moonsamy, at the entrance of her one room unit at the transit camp. She shares the room with her two daughters, and grandson. She lives with her two daughters, aged 21 and 16, as well as her two-year-old grandson.

Moonsamy said she had lived in tin-structure with her now late husband and children for over 16 years. “We all had our own rooms, a kitchen, toilet and bathroom, as well as a yard. We had water from a standpipe right near us and we didn’t have to go in the bush or use a bucket when we needed the toilet. Now it is like living in a dog's kennel. We cannot even move around and spend most of our days sitting outside. My child is in grade 11, and does not even have space to put her books down or to study in her own private space. “When we are inside, we have to have the fan on because we cannot breathe. We cannot leave the door or window open at night as it is unsafe. In the summer we feel as if our skin is burning and in winter it is freezing. We are grateful to still have a roof over our heads, but we want one that is not about to collapse at any moment, “ she said.

Moonsamy said her living conditions had left her feeling miserable and frustrated. “I don't believe there would be any change or promises fulfilled any time soon. The municipality came out to launch the project, but they have already built 11 ‘houses’ as part of the project. Those have been standing empty and are vandalised. Why didn’t they complete them and start moving us? We just want a better future and the homes we promised,” she said. Doreen Pillay, 30, said she previously built and lived in a five room tin-structure on the land.

She lives with her husband, 36 and two children, aged 13 and 2 at the transit camp. “My father’s family lived on the land all their life, and I believe they also owned some of it. About ten years ago, they had given me a spot where I built a strong structure - which had six rooms including a kitchen, lounge, toilet and bathroom. It was going to last us for a lifetime. “Then we were suddenly told we had to move and promised we would be getting our houses in five years time, but they haven’t started building. We lost all our belongings when we were removed - we could not keep them in one small room,” she said.

Pillay said they often stayed over at friends' tin-home, which is near the transit camp, due to there not being enough space or toilets. “My daughter is 13 and needs her privacy. How can she sleep in the same room as her parents? How is she supposed to go to the toilet or bath in the room? Majority of the time the toilets and showers are not even working. “We didn't want to be moved, but were forced to. We did not have ‘proper homes’ but we were comfortable. Our lives have become even more difficult and it has become impossible to live in those conditions,” she said.

Thobie Ndlovu, 49, said she had lost hope that they would get homes. She shared the one room unit with her husband, and three grandchildren, 3, 10, and nine months-old. Ndlovu said due to the lack of space, she slept on a mattress on the floor.

“I used to have a spacious five room tin-home and lived comfortably with my family. I could keep my house neat and clean all the time. Here we can’t even move around. I have had the flu and my chest is very tight. At night, when I close the door and windows I am struggling to breathe because there is no air. My health is worsening. “I don't have any hope that we will get out of this place soon. So many years have passed by and we are still living like this, what is going to change now?” Shireen Mayelall, 57, said that their unit was falling apart and was often flooded when it rained.

Shireen Mayelall, shows the ablution facilities in a container at the transit camp. She lived with 26-year-old son, who is autistic. “We never had issues of our home being damaged or flooded before. I now have our beds, fridge, stove and prayer place on stilts. The tin of this unit has also started to rot. I had to put plastic on the roof to prevent the water from coming in. My relative had also given me another door because the one that they had put was badly damaged because of the rain. “I don’t like living in such conditions but I have no choice. I am unemployed and we survive on my son’s disability grant. How will we be able to afford rent? However, I am hoping that the municipality does deliver on what they have promised us,” she said.

Tharamathie Noughrung, 70, who lived on the land since a child, said she just wanted her home back. She said she built a two-room shack on a nearby private property, but her living conditions were dire. Her son also lives with her. “I have no water, lights, toilet or bathroom. I can't even have a bath or go to the toilet. I have to find a corner outside where no one can see me. I sleep in fear as the rats, snakes and other animals run around my house and crawl all over my belongings. I sometimes have to walk up the hill to go collect water from a standpipe. I am so old now, and am struggling everyday.

“I can’t even pray anymore, my heart is sore. I can't live like this anymore. I need help, but nobody is hearing my cries. I just want my own home, so I can live peacefully till I leave this earth. When they broke down my home, they told me I would get a better one, but this is how I am forced to live,” she said. Dolly Munien, DA ward 61 councillor, said: “For more than five years the people had been neglected. Every time there is an election then there are empty promises being made. “There are 240 families who are living squashed in those rooms, and have to share five sets of two ablution facilities which are often out of order. The people are living in inhumane conditions in the transit camp.