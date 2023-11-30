Wealthy men claim they were lured to guest houses under false pretences, where they were beaten, choked and robbed after chatting to other men on a dating app

WEALTHY men, who allegedly pursued romantic relationships on a gay dating and chat app claim they were lured to local guest houses under false pretences, where they were beaten, choked and robbed. There are 13 victims – some of whom are married. In total, the victims were robbed of R1 million.

This week, four suspects appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping. The investigating officer testified that the accused had also used the dating app and other sites to create fake accounts as men looking for love. Once the victim was inside the room, the door would be locked. The hidden suspects would emerge and threaten and rob the victim.

"Some victims were tied up with ropes and assaulted. The suspects took their cell phones and used their banking apps to transfer money into their accounts..." said the investigating officer. He said they met at guest houses, lodges and bed and breakfast places. “The meeting points were in Umhlanga, Ballito, Berea, Brighton Beach, La Lucia and Durban North. One suspect would wait to greet the victim, while the other three would hide in the bathroom.”