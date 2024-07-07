‘Well deserved’: Bryoni Govender crowned Miss Supranational Africa 2024

She has done it. Bryoni Govender has been crowned Miss Supranational Africa 2024 and she won a special award, Miss Friendship, at the 15th edition of the pageant last night in Nowy Sącz, Lesser Poland. While Harashta Haifa Zahra, an environmental engineering student, of Indonesia, was crowned Miss Supranational, awards were also presented to representatives who achieved the highest ranking within the continent, excluding those in the Top 5. They comprised Andrea Sáenz of Mexico for the Americas; Alethea Ambrosio of the Philippines for Asia and Oceania; Fiorella Medina of Porto Rico for the Caribbean; and Victoria Larsen of Denmark for Europe.

The Miss South Africa organisers posted on their Facebook page: "Miss Supranational Africa 2024! Well deserved! Congratulations Bryoni Natalie Govender.“ Posted by the Miss South Africa organisers. Contestants representing 68 countries and territories were selected to participate in the pageant. In an earlier interview, Govender, of Johannesburg, who has a bachelor of law degree, said she was excited and honoured to have the opportunity to participate in the Miss Supranational competition.