Well-loved doctor dies during hike

A former Pietermaritzburg doctor who collapsed and died while on a hike in Cape Town, has been remembered for his love of helping people. Vishal Moodley, 46, was a general practitioner at the Intercare Milnerton Medical Centre in Cape Town. The former Northdale resident relocated 20 years ago.

His niece, Nirvana Anandram, said Moodley had spent the night at the Ananda Kutir Ashram in Cape Town, where he had participated in a satsang (devotional gathering) before having dinner on February 24. “The next morning, he woke up early to prepare for a hike in Constantia Nek with about 10 other people from the ashram. He made roti rolls with a curry, which he had prepared that morning. He packed the food and the group left for the hike.” Anandram said while hiking, it began to drizzle and at some point, Moodley fell to the ground.

“When the group checked on him, they realised he had passed on. They called the mountain rescue services for help. One of the people from the group got in touch with our relative, asking if Vishal suffered from epilepsy. We became concerned and a cousin called back to check on him and we were told that he had passed on.” She said it was difficult to accept, and it was worse for her because she had to break the news to her mother and her grandparents, Loga and Lallie Moodley, in Pietermaritzburg. “When he passed on, the group of hikers began chanting and they said a rainbow appeared across the sky. Hearing this, gave us as a family some comfort. We are still unsure whether he had fallen due to a heart attack.”

Anandram said Moodley had always told his family not to be afraid of death. “I think that was because he was a doctor and he was not afraid to die. We are trying to find solace in that. But, his death remains a major blow to our family. He was the foundation our family was built on. He did not see colour, creed or age. He just saw people as human beings. He loved helping people and this led him to the medical field. His patients loved him.” She said he had worked closely with the Chinmaya Mission of South Africa and donated to its Nourish to Flourish projects.