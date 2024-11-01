What the stars have in store for you

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Honour the practice of service to others. You have much to offer others. Release doubts surrounding your worth. In serving others, joyful experiences are experienced supporting greater growth. Small gestures of help go far. Don’t undervalue your care. Magic number: 11

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Your plans are divinely guided. Surrendering and trusting the process will allow your inner wisdoms to surface. New insights help decision-making for the best outcomes. Controlling issues block the process, stalling your successes. You have all you need within. Trust the inner guidance. Magic number: 7

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Aligning your higher needs and energetic pathways will guide you forward. Remain goal-focused, applying energy to these. Discard what’s not required. Precision in detail ensures success. Strong detailed intentions are necessary. Avoid distractions that may derail you. Magic number: 2

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Self-care, recharging in nature’s energy, grounding, reconnecting and feeding your soul will bring answers to the fore while guiding you along your divine path. Embrace transitions and protect your sacred energy. Remain open to receiving this beauty. Magic number: 5

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Consider all options. Read the details. Gather all information before deciding. Avoid acting on doubts. There’s no rush. Affirm decision with absolutes. Doubts require further time. Don’t be afraid to exercise a “no”. Hasty decisions end badly. Magic number: 9

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Listen to the inner voice of wisdom. Trust your intuition, which won’t falter. Your ageless wisdom is heard in quietness and solitude. Follow through on these wisdoms that guide you forward, directing the next course in your life. There’s no need for doubts. Magic number: 10

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Practice deeper self-care intentions. Stillness creates opportunities to relax busy minds. Self-care practices support better functioning with greater optimum. Loose the confusions and doubts. Clarity gained is most beneficial in situations requiring action. Magic number: 3

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Disarm shackles holding you back from achieving your dreams. Remove situations, relationships, conversations and work that is not aligned with your purpose. Re-aligning your energy supports you, ensuring success. Believe in yourself. Follow through without deviation. Magic number: 4

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) While considering others opinions, the only opinion that matters is yours. Through self-respect, boundaries are engaged supporting healthy existence. The only judge in your path is yourself. Trust what benefits, supports you without being clouded by others’ good intentions. Magic number: 12

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Through love and self-love, you will yield powerful transformational forces within your own path, while supporting others in theirs. Apply positive loving vibrations in every area of your life, then witness the power of this transformation. Be ready to receive many fold returns. Magic number: 6

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) You are unique and magnificent. Embrace your quirks, sharing your unlimited energy with the world. Don’t doubt your positive impacts on others. Move forward with grace and authenticity. Receive greater opportunities by serving others will be seen. You are given the privilege to serve. Magic number: 1

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) While others’ intentions to support and guide you are pure, place emphasis on your own ability and trust your decision-making. All the details are within reach. You are guided with inner wisdoms to make the best decisions. Trust your inner knowing according to your own beat. Magic number: 8