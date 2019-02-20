DURBAN - AGAINST the background of the altercation at the Sans Souci Girls High in Cape Town, I believe it is time that all stakeholders in a child's life cycle meet and talk.

While I condemn acts of vulgarity, abuse, anger, and discrimination in all its forms, some pupils are becoming extremely difficult to handle.



Teachers, as trained professionals, are expected to teach, offer pastoral care and behave in a skilled manner to pupils who are unresponsive and disruptive.



I am not painting all pupils with the same brush, but the reality in the classroom and in schools is different from what parents see of their children's behaviour or work ethics at home.



It is problematic to teach pupils who do not want to study, but it is almost unmanageable to teach someone who thinks they know it all.



There need to be regular programmes for teachers to engage with pupils that come from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds and face challenges such as absent parent syndrome, abuse, and poverty-stricken homes just to name but a few.

Simultaneously, with the retraining of teachers, there should be workshops for parents on how to support their children's school work and literacy.

I am of the firm opinion that every teacher wants the best progress for every child under their care – and not just for the sake of their own performance evaluation.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg

- POST