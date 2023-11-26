Wife exposes husband and ‘mistress’ and shares videos and pictures of their intimate moments

‘HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned’. That certainly holds true for a married woman who took to social media to expose her husband and his ‘mistress’ by allegedly sharing videos and pictures of them in intimate moments – that they had recorded on his cell phone.

If charged for revenge porn – a crime in South Africa - the wife could face jail time or a hefty fine up to R300 000. Revenge porn refers to the sharing or distribution of any nude or sexually explicit material of someone on social media or in text messages without their permission. The 25-year-old alleged mistress has since sought assistance from the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), in a desperate bid to prevent further circulation of the explicit photographs and videos of her and the married man.

The POST is in possession of three of the circulated videos, and indications are that they were made with the full consent of both parties. It is believed that the wife had discovered 14 videos and about 60 nude pictures of the woman and her husband on his phone. She allegedly sought revenge by sharing it on Facebook and other social media with friends, family and their work colleagues.

Several posts with the videos and pictures remain active on Facebook and is still being widely circulated on WhatsApp. One of the videos is also circulating on a live platform where viewers are sharing recommendations and suggestions on how the couple should handle the scandal. The alleged mistress and the man work together at a national company in Umhlanga.

Prem Balram, of Rusa, said he had been approached by the alleged mistress, who was “extremely distressed”. “She disclosed to us that she was unknowingly engaged in a romantic relationship with a married colleague. The man who she claims failed to disclose his marital status, allegedly captured their intimate moments on camera.” Balram said the explicit content included nude photographs and videos depicting sexual acts performed at their workplace, in the man’s car, and in various hotel rooms.

“These items were discovered on his phone by his wife. She started distributing it on social media as proof of his extra-marital affair. The woman said she only came to know that the man was married after his wife reached out to her when she found the videos and pictures,” said Balram. He said as a result of the scandal, the husband had not returned to work and severed all communication with the ‘mistress’. “In his defence, the husband claimed that the girlfriend was fully aware of his marital status and had even purchased birthday gifts for his children on previous occasions,” said Balram.

He added that no charges had been laid and no criminal case was being investigated as yet. The alleged mistress refused to speak to POST. She claimed she went to Rusa in a bid to stop the videos from being circulated and to warn other women about the dangers of revenge porn. Dr Mashilo Boloka, chief executive officer of the Film and Publications Board, said the distribution of private sexual photographs and films was prohibited under the Film and Publications Board Act.

"No person may be exposed, through any medium, including the internet and social media, to a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of the individual or individuals who appear in the photograph or film, and with the intention of causing harm." "It is important to highlight that the individual who appears in the photograph or film, may have initially consented to the original creation of such a photograph or film." He said it was also important to know “that any person who knowingly distributed private sexual photographs and films in any medium including the internet and social media, without prior consent of the individual or individuals and where the individual or individuals in the photographs and films is identified or identifiable in the said photographs and films shall be guilty of an offence”.