DURBAN - Make-up expert Theshan Naicker will transform one young woman into a fairytale princess for her matric prom. Naicker is one of the leading stylists that has partnered with POST for its Prom Experience valued at over R16 000.

The winner and his/her partner will receive all the bells and whistles, including hair by stylist Shirley Naidoo.

Naicker's prize is valued at R2 000. For the details on the Prom Experience competition, get your copy of POST this week.

Naicker provides the following basic steps to ensure every girl will have a professional finish.

Prep the skin: Always hydrate the skin with a mineral hydrating spray, then follow with a primer. This will allow the make-up to stay longer and prevent “caking” of the makeup on the skin. Give the SPF a break for the prom night. SPF will create a white or grey effect with a heavy shine, which will not picture well. I’m a fan of SPF. However, just for this day, take a break.

Foundation: Make sure you understand your skin type. You want a foundation that’s suited for your skin type. Oily skin requires a liquid matte base. Dry skin will require a cream-based foundation. The foundation must be HD with a photo-ready finish. This will give a flawless picture every time the cameraman turns to you. Use the right colour and blend onto the neck and ears. When the flash hits the face, because the foundation usually has light reflecting pigments, it will usually picture lighter. It is important to blend the base all the way to the neck.

Go easy on contouring: Contour gently. I recommend powder contour palettes as opposed to cream bases. Powder bases are subtle doing the job in a soft beautiful manner. Highlighter is key – giving you that professional finish. Use the golden tones for the evenings. I say glow is always more classy than glitter. Winged eyeliner and a good set of false eyelashes will immediately transform any girl into a diva for the night.

Always understand the shape of the eye. Often artists tend to overline the eye, which could make the eye look much smaller or even closed in pictures. This is your night and your make-up should reflect your personality. There are no rules when it comes to make-up. Your face your decision.

Matte lipsticks are definitely in this season, with bright colours. Play around with colours for the eyeshadow and when adding glitter to the eye, make sure it’s only at the centre of the lid. Most importantly, have fun and own the look. Your confidence and smile are the greatest tools in your make-up kit

