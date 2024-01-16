Woman identified only by her belly ring

A Chatsworth woman who was bashed to death with a 4-pound hammer by her “unemployed drug addict” boyfriend, could only be identified by her belly ring and clothing. Vyaksha Sookdew, 35, an instrumentation technician at AECI Mining Chemicals in Amanzimtoti, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head at her Havenside home on December 21.

The man believed to be her boyfriend, Sugendran Rodney Naicker, 35, confessed to the police that he had struck Sookdew on the back of her head with a 4-pound hammer following an argument. A day after Sookdew was killed, Naicker sent a text message from her phone to her employer saying that she would “not be coming to work as she will be taking her mother to hospital”. A police source alleged that in the week leading to her murder, more than R180 000 from Sookdew’s bank account had been spent.

Several receipts for jewellery, a cellphone and laptop from local pawn shops were also found in her home, the source claimed. Sookdew’s brother Vithashk said he has had sleepless nights since identifying his sister’s battered and broken body on Christmas Day. He told the POST that her body had been wrapped in black plastic bin bags and left in the bathroom of her rented home.

“I could not recognise her. It was only when I spotted her belly ring and recognised her clothing, did I realise it was my sister’s body.” Naicker’s confession came after he was nabbed by police in Bayview for fleeing from a petrol station without paying for fuel he had filled in his brother’s car on December 24, three days after he claimed he had killed Sookdew. Naicker, a married father of two, was spotted by a petrol attendant as the “thief” about an hour after he fled the petrol station, when he returned with Sookdew’s vehicle to purchase airtime.

While in police custody for the fuel theft on Christmas eve, Naicker confessed to police that he had killed his girlfriend (Sookdew) and led them to the rented outbuilding. Police were met with an unbearable stench when they arrived at Sookdew’s home with Naicker on Christmas morning. Naicker pointed them in the direction of the bathroom, where the unrecognisable body was found wrapped with bin bags.

Sookdew had suffered extensive injuries to her head and broken limbs. “It was around 6am on Christmas morning when we received a call from Bayview police, asking us to come to the police station. I never imagined that we would receive such heartbreaking news. Nothing could have prepared me for what I was about to see. I could not recognise my sister. I have had sleepless nights and have to seek counselling,” said Vithashk. The Sookdew family and the public who rallied in support of justice for their daughter got some solace when Naicker was denied bail at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on January 5.

During the bail application, State prosecutor Sandra da Silva said they opposed bail due to the nature of the case, while Naicker’s legal representative, Lizelle Pillay, from Shireen Soobrathie and Associates, argued that Naicker was intoxicated at the time of the event. Pillay said Naicker had been battling drug addiction for about six months and he was unemployed. Pillay further argued that Naicker returned to the same petrol station, which indicated his lack of logic. However, Magistrate Naresh Bika said it was clear that Naicker knew what he was doing as he returned to the petrol station where he stole fuel with another vehicle, and not the one he had fled with.

“There was presence of mind and this confirms that there was an element of premeditation,” Bika said. Bayview police detective and investigating officer Elizabeth Ramrattan took the stand and highlighted that crimes against women and children had become pandemic in South Africa. She also told the court that releasing Naicker on bail would pose a threat to his own safety as the public was outraged by the manner in which Sookdew was killed. Ramrattan said she was aware of a message sent to Sookdew’s employer from her cellphone on December 22, a day after she was killed.

“The text message, which was sent as if it was sent from Vyaksha, stated that she would not be coming to work as she would be taking her mother to hospital,” Ramrattan said. In her closing statement, Da Silva said Naicker was unemployed and had no assets. He also did not have any family responsibilities as his children were taken care of by their mother and grandparents, and he provided no financial support. “When the offence was committed he knew what he was doing. The petrol theft incident proved that he used logic when committing the offence. On a daily basis, women are abused by men and women lose their lives to these men.

“He first committed murder, and later another offence with the petrol theft. He will continue to do more crimes. The strength of the State’s case is strong and we have a confession. The deceased’s body was pointed out by the accused, which directly linked him to the case,” Da Silva added. Bika said there were no exceptional circumstances proven by the defence, and bail was denied. ”The nature and circumstances of the offence which was committed is likely to create a sense of shock in the community.

“I have no doubt in believing that this is the case. There is a clear cry from stakeholders, the public and organisations which deal with gender-based violence, who have taken a stance by opposing bail. While an accused is innocent until proven guilty, that is not the issue alone. “The matter is subject to further investigations and DNA evidence is still outstanding. Releasing the accused on bail will undermine the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system. “The court considers the seriousness and magnitude of the offence.