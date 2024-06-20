Woman killed while walking home

A WOMAN was shot and killed while returning to her home in Tongaat on Tuesday night. Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the woman visited her boyfriend at his home near Flamingo Heights, also in Tongaat.

"Our operations centre in Tongaat received a call for assistance from a member of the public at approximately 10.46pm. On arrival, reaction officers discovered the Tongaat SAPS in attendance." Balram said according to residents, they heard three gunshots and discovered the female’s body on a footpath a short while later. He said they received information that the woman was returning to her home after visiting her boyfriend. "A witness stated that a man approached her on the pathway shortly after she left his residence and three shots were then fired."