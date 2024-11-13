Women, who allegedly drugged and robbed elderly man, appear in court

TWO women, who are accused of drugging and robbing an elderly man, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court today. The women, aged 47 and 39, have been charged with theft.

Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa, said it was alleged that the 75-year-old man was in his yard at his home in Riet River when the women struck up a conversation with him. "They enquired about his late wife and mentioned her by name. The man invited the women into his home and offered them something to drink. The women insisted on preparing tea and proceeded into the kitchen where they prepared the beverage for themselves and the victim. He blacked out after consuming the tea and regained consciousness several hours later. The victim discovered several household items, a cell phone, cash and clothing were missing." He said CCTV footage showed the suspects leaving the property with two bags.

"Reaction officers acting on information, found one of the suspects at her home in Chatsworth. After keeping observation, she was arrested. When interviewed she said she had accompanied a friend to the residence and noticed the man became incoherent after drinking the tea. She said they left the residence with three bags of the stolen goods after her friend exited the elderly man's bedroom. She was unaware that he had passed out." Balram said the woman offered to point-out the home of her accomplice. He said reaction officers then travelled to Phoenix and located the other woman at a creche in Sunford.