Young mathematician hopes to showcase talent at international competition

Suhrit Avaneesh Pitchaimuthu Sridhar has been selected to represent South Africa at the India International Mathematics Competition (InIMC) in Lucknow between July 26 and 31. Suhrit, 11, of Hillcrest, will be among 600 participants from more than 30 countries.

Sridhar Pitchaimuthu, his father, said this year Suhrit came first nationally in Grade 6 for the International Mathematics Assessment for Schools (IMAS) and placed sixth nationally for Grades 6 and 7 combined. “Only 16 primary school pupils and 16 secondary school pupils have been selected to represent South Africa at the InIMC. Suhrit will travel with the Junior International Mathematics Competition organising body for SA, director Kitty Phillips, and team leader Tarryn Locke." Anandhi Dharmarajan, his mother, said Suhrit started a Back-a-Buddy page to fund-raise and that her son had earlier raised R7 500 for a Father's Day raffle competition.