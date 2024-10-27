Your weekly horoscope: insights for each zodiac sign

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Focus on yourself for a bit. It’s the last push for end of year, being the last quarter but your energy is important as well. Watch your health and seek medical advice if you need to. Study is around you for early next year. You may be asked for advice or mentorship. Just be careful of your time. Lucky colour: Navy

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) You may feel like you want to pull back from relationships for now. Spirit is saying that this is a good time to purge. Also, speak from the heart in a challenging conversation. Straight forward honesty will help later, if you deal with it now. Stop procrastinating and finish your projects off. Lucky colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) This is a great time to look at a new business opportunity for the new year or turning a passion into a money spinner. Just do your planning properly, especially in a saturated market. Relationships are coming in for you so put yourself out there for love. Let go of the past for new love to step in. Lucky colour: Yellow

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Get permission from the right people and don’t be impulsive. Legal issues come in for you this week. All will be well if you do things in the right order. There is a bigger picture with a work situation. Sometimes you can’t say no, so change your perspective. A loved one needs your support. Lucky colour: White

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Speak up for yourself if you feel backed into a corner. If you don’t say, no one will know. Your integrity may be questioned at work. Put your head down and do what you need to. Stay away from gossip as this is like black magic and will never serve you. Lucky colour: Brown

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) You are safe to follow through with your plans. Travel is around you for an upcoming trip. Also, movement, which could be work or physical. A concern from Spirit around younger family members who may need your intervention or guidance. Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) There is nothing wrong with you. Criticism is coming in strong this week. Don’t take it personally. Also, Spirit is talking about money issues. There is a break in this cycle of lack around the end of November if you plan carefully. Don’t be afraid to challenge someone for the truth. Lucky colour: Lilac

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Spread your wings, but don’t deplete your energy. Study and expansion coming in for early in the new year. A big career decision needs to be made soon. You have support but it rests with you. You cannot change someone so let them be. Triggers around love are big this week. Lucky colou: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Giving is wonderful but over-giving is not charity. Watch your emotions this week as you may feel triggered by empathy. You cannot save the world, so be aware of how much support you give others. A lot of movement around you for the upcoming months. Pace yourself to avoid burnout. Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Everything you want is already a possibility, but you must put the work in. You may feel persecuted this week. Breathe, it’s a misunderstanding which will pass. Don’t hold on to grudges. A surprise celebration for some of you which will bring old friends in. Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Integrity is important this week, especially in business. Start looking at ways to be creative with ideas for the new year. There is no rush, everything happens as it should do. You are being asked to put aside work for relationships. Prioritise your time. Lucky colour: Silver