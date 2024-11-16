Your weekly horoscope: insights for every zodiac sign

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) You have people in your corner despite feeling like you’re doing this on your own. You also have the tools to see a problem through to the end. Don’t be too stubborn to ask for help. It doesn’t make you weak. Step away from a work situation to see a solution. Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) A path is opening for you with abundance flowing. Remember to practise gratitude for the love that you have in your life. A successful close to a business project or meetings coming out in your favour. New acquaintance or partnership in business working out well. Lucky colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Change is here to stay and although its uncomfortable, its paving the way to great new beginnings. Follow through on a promise that you have made. This is a time to review relationships, both personal and work. Don’t take things personally if you are implicated at work. Lucky colour: Black

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Plans are moving forward with or without you. This is in the business sense. Put your plans on paper for a better approach to a new idea. Step away from a toxic personal situation. When you close the door on a decision, don’t go back. Lucky colour: Blue

LEO (July 23 – August 22) You need to take action and stop procrastinating. There is work if you are prepared to do it. There is light at the end of the tunnel in a personal dilemma. Hang in there because the truth will be revealed at the right time. Do your best to make amends with a past problem raising its head. Lucky colour: Brown

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Plans are coming together, and things are taking shape. You need to be patient for a bit longer but also, to do your part. Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself when asked for your opinion. Old habits need attention not just for healing, but for peace too. Lucky colour: Rust

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Cut the energetic cords that are keeping you attached to toxic relationships and situations. This will help you to feel better in yourself and stronger for it. Remember that everyone has baggage so don’t judge a personal situation. Be empathic when asked to mediate. Lucky colour: Grey

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Don’t be naïve when it comes to a proposal coming your way. You need to step away and be objective. Study is around some of you, and this will pave the way to great opportunities. Make time for yourself. Your side hustle may be more about joy than money at present. Hang in there. Lucky colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) If you feel like you’ve been stabbed in the back, then you need to let this go. Not all is as it seems and sometimes its better for you to step away. Practise patience with others this week as energy flares around the third week. There is always hope, so focus on a positive outcome to do with finances. Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) There is a new start coming in and this has the potential for a happy outcome. Trust in your own intuition but don’t overthink this. There is movement around a change in business, but this only comes in early 2025. A good week for relationships. Lucky colour: White

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) There is an end to a situation but a new beginning for another. Trust in the flow as all will be as it should be. Don’t take things personally this week, especially in love relationships. New abundance making its way towards you. Lucky colour: Gold

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) You have the support that you are looking for, but you need to allow for it. You are never alone, and spirit always has your back. The change that you may be feeling is to open a new avenue in many areas of your like. This is not a week for impulsive behaviour so tread carefully. Lucky colour: Orange